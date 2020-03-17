News: EE switches on 5G in Rotherham





5G is a term used to describe the fifth generation of mobile communications technologies. It is not yet fully developed but it is set to be a wireless connectivity solution that will enable thousands of users to get online, all at once, and all benefit from ultrafast speeds. It is the closeness of the transmitters, unlike 4G where they are far apart, that will create an "always on" connectivity.



The borough was an early beneficiary of 4G when it was switched on by EE in 2013. Rival network, Three UK announced last year that Rotherham would be getting coverage under its own 5G roll out.



EE looks to have stolen a march on Three in South Yorkshire, switching on 5G in 21 new towns and cities across the UK, bringing the UK's best mobile experience to a total of 71 locations, and 5G to more places in the UK than any other operator.



EE launched with 5G coverage in London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester in May 2019, and has expanded 5G on a daily basis. EE has now added 5G to Bath, Birkenhead, Clydebank, Motherwell and Rotherham and switched on its first 5G sites in Bransholme, Bury, Chelmsford, Cheshunt, Clevedon, Dartford, Dinnington, Loughborough, Loughton, North Shields, Rochester, Rugeley, Swadlincote, South Shields, Staines and Waltham Cross.



Marc Allera, CEO of BT's consumer division, said: "We have 5G coverage in more places than any other operator, and remain focused on connecting even more towns and cities in 2020 and beyond to keep our customers connected in the busiest places."



EE, the phone network that offers 5G in more places than any other network in the UK, has expanded its coverage to now cover Rotherham and Dinnington.