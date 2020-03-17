News: Rotherham barbershop back in business
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham barbershop has been backed for putting its customers first during a recent coronavirus scare.
Rothbiz reported last week that Cutthroats, which is based on the High Street in Rotherham town centre, moved quickly to close down the shop and carry out a deep clean after receiving a call from a customer who had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus that had been in for an appointment.
After being advised to isolate for 48 hours, the popular barbers was open again on Thursday, working extra hours to rearrange extra appointments. Customers and neighbouring business have shown support and customers repaid the local lads by all turning up for appointments for the Thursday reopening.
Posting on social media, Cutthroats said: "Just wanted to say guys that the show of support yesterday was outstanding.
"Tom was mega busy and you all took time out to see how he was, even if it was just ringing the shop to see how we were doing and surprisingly you all turned up for your appointments (no offence but we thought some of you would flap it).
"We are still working extra hours to rearrange extra appointments but there's only so many hours in the day unfortunately. We will be working extra hours every day until we can do them all.
"Also we know we keep saying it but the support from the majority of you guys has been unreal, some of you do really care about us and our little town and we can't thank you enough."
In the Government's recent budget the Chancellor pledged to do whatever it takes to support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19 with a £12 billion package of targeted measures. It included a £5 billion emergency response fund to support the NHS and other public services, £40m of new funding for rapid research into COVID-19 and a commitment of up to £150m to the International Monetary Fund’s Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust.
The government said that it will launch a new, temporary Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, delivered by the British Business Bank, to support businesses to access bank lending and overdrafts. On the same day, the Bank of England also announced an emergency cut in interest rates.
Business rates for shops, cinemas, restaurants and music venues in England with a rateable value below £51,000 have also been suspended for a year.
To support people affected, the Chancellor announced the government would be extending Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) for all those who are advised to self-isolate and their carers – even if they haven't yet presented with symptoms. Statutory Sick Pay costs for businesses with fewer than 250 employees will be met by the government in full for up to 14 days.
Rishi Sunak also set out plans to support the self-employed, those earning below the Lower Earnings Limit of £118 per week and a new £500m Hardship Fund to directly support vulnerable people.
