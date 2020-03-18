News: New Rotherham pizza restaurant planned
By Tom Austen
Plans are bubbling up for a new pizza restaurant inside an established retail destination in Rotherham.
Boundary Outlet (previously Boundary Mills) is located on an out of centre retail park in Catcliffe which is on the outskirts of Rotherham, close to the border with Sheffield. It opened in 2012.
The outlet currently consists of a retail store with a café for use by customers of the outlet, warehouse space and associated car parking and servicing facilities. Now bosses want to follow on from the brand's other store in Colne and utilise 5,600 sq ft of space inside the Rotherham store, changing its use from retail to restaurant use.
The substantial plans also include new canopies, a new store front and a relocation of the existing BB's coffee shop.
If approved, the existing café would move to the front of the store, to the right of the entrance, with a new pizza restaurant on the opposite side of the entrance.
Boundary Outlet opened Bumbellini's Café & Pizzeria at its Colne store last year.
The website reads: "Enjoy a taste of Italy with our rustic homemade antipasti and woodfired pizzas offered in an informal dining manner. Bumbellini's believe in food being at the centre of any occasion and why we believe our menu is designed for everyone. Think home made dough balls with garlic & herb butter, prosciutto bruschetta, and goats cheese & caramelized red onion pizza and you start to get the idea."
As the Catcliffe site is not located within a designated town, district or local centre, a sequential test assessment has been undertaken in line with national and local planning policies. Sequential tests ensure that development is located in the most sustainable location first (usually in town centres), before other, less sustainable locations are chosen.
To address the policies, Kirkwells planning consultants for the applicants state: "Put simply, the Boundary Outlet shopping experience is to provide a retail destination that caters for longer visits and coach trips in addition to shorter visits and provides a restaurant to fulfil that function.
"The overall business model would be seriously compromised if the restaurant had to be provided in a separate location and it would not represent a viable development from the operator's perspective."
Boundary Outlet website
Images: Boundary Outlet
1 comments:
Never in Rotherham proper, ie Town centre, all that gets is takeaways dishing out unhealthy, poor quality, unhygenic rubbish!
