News: Rotherham pub closed after hygeine breach

The Alex at Parkgate, was ordered to close with immediate effect after Rotherham Council Environmental Health Officers were called to investigate a complaint regarding the premises.Business operator, Garry Edwards, was served with a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice which prohibited him from using the premises for preparing or serving food to the public until further notice.

Images: Google Maps

A Notice of Intention to apply for a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order was also issued which was agreed by Sheffield Magistrates Court on 4 March 2020.The granting of the Order means that the premises will not be allowed to re-open until the Council is satisfied that the premises no longer pose an imminent risk to health.