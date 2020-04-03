News: MP challenges call centre bosses over coronavirus conditions





Capita's Dearne Valley call centre in Manvers employs more than 1,000 people.



The MP has written to the chief executive of Capita, Jonathan Lewis, after being contacted by a number of worried workers. A reply states that only key workers on are on site in Manvers and the outsourcing giant is increasing capacity to support more staff in remote working.



Mr Healey wrote: "With so many employees in one workplace, if Capita does not take all actions necessary in line with the Government's public health instructions then your call centre risks becoming the centre for a wide spread of this Coronavirus infection.



"This Coronavirus emergency is a grave national crisis, which is why the Government is taking such unprecedented action and requiring similar from all of us to get through this.



"It is very disappointing and concerning that Capita, as a blue-chip British employer, appears to be so falling short in the actions it is taking to safeguard its staff, as well as its business."



Jonathan Lewis, chief executive of Capita plc, responded by saying: "The only people working from Capita offices are key workers providing essential services - and in this case, only if they absolutely can't work from home. For example at our Dearne Valley site, our key workers in telecoms provide essential services for those customers who need to keep connected during this period of isolation, especially those who are vulnerable groups. Our key workers in utilities are helping customers with water supply issues and supporting vulnerable people with pre-payment meters who face additional challenges around topping up at the current time.



"We have made arrangements for as many of our employees to work from home as possible, and are increasing our capacity to support remote working every day. Where home working is not currently possible, we are committed to providing a safe working environment, including maintaining social distancing and handwashing, and altering our canteen provision so that colleagues have the recommended space between them."



Healey said that he would continue to challenge the chief executive and press for proper action to protect staff, adding that "what he is saying is flatly contradicted by reports I'm continuing to receive from staff at Capita's Dearne Valley call centre."



Capita website



Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey is continuing to challenge Capita having recieved a number of reports of failings in following public health advice and in the protecting of staff in the coronavirus pandemic.