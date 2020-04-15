News: Auction firm looking long term at Maltby site





Rothbiz reported last year that plans had been submitted for permanent approval to use part of the Maltby Colliery site. Temporary approval was previously granted to enable 4.7 hectares of the pit yard at the mothballed colliery to be used as an auction site which could accommodate large plant, machinery and equipment when auction events would be held up to ten times per year.



Ritchie Bros. will primarily use the existing site infrastructure, including the entrance security building, weighbridge and wheel wash along with hardstanding areas.



It is expected that the Ritchie Bros. auctions will create approximately 30 full time jobs and result in a multi-million investment program including the modification of an existing building to form an auction theatre, construction of a new check-in building and use of the existing workshop.



Lee Weatherall, planning and development manager at landowner, Hargreaves Land, said: "We are delighted that Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council have approved and issued this planning consent which will deliver important economic benefits.



"From the outset we engaged with key stakeholders to prepare the application as part of a longer term plan to create jobs and bring investment to the local area."



Ritchie Bros. works with many local service providers and suppliers to operate the Maltby auctions. In addition, customers from around the world attend the auctions and utilise the goods and services of airlines, car hires, rental cars, hotels, restaurants and more.



Due to COVID-19, all auctions are now online bidding only. The next Rotherham auction is scheduled for June 4 and 5.



