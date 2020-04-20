News: Charity unveils plans for new multimillion pound facility
By Tom Austen
Paces, already a specialist in conductive education, has announced plans to build a new purpose-built home on the Waverley development in Rotherham.
A major fundraising campaign to allow the project to move forwards is launching and, subject to planning permission and other contracts being signed, it is hoped the new build can open in September 2022.
Sheffield-based Paces is a specialist centre, school and charity all rolled into one where the focus is on supporting children, adults and families living with Cerebral Palsy and Motor Disorders. Conductive education is a holistic package of educational support that aims to help children and adults obtain the greatest level of independence through a range of supportive physical interventions.
Outgrowing its current campus at High Green and being at full capacity, Paces has specifically designed a new centre at Waverley to meet the needs of the charity and school and provide a UK-hub for developments in conductive education.
The site is Yorkshire's largest brownfield redevelopment, with owner and developer, Harworth Group plc delivering a new community of 3,890 homes.
A new state-of-the-art purpose built facility has been designed to include a 64 FTE place school (creating both full time and part time SEN places – supporting up to 80 school children) and an outreach and "in-reach" programme for 0-4's supporting 28 children.
In addition, an assisted living facility for 20 individuals would provide ten adult assisted living overnight places and ten children assisted living overnight places.
A 12-place adult day service and an adult sessional programme supporting 100+ people each week is also included as are hydrotherapy facilities.
The site would also create a hub for the community to use alongside the charity – to place Paces at the heart of the development and the residents and employees who live, work and visit the area.
Designed by Sheffield architects Race Cottam Associates, and building on work started by Sheffield University Masters Architecture Team, the modern development aims to be interactive and imaginative, stimulating and calming with a connection to nature.
Dr Spencer Pitfield, chief executive of Paces, said: "We're proud to have been at the forefront of the development of conductive education but we know that there is more demand for our care than we are currently able to support.
"Moving to a new site, still at the heart of South Yorkshire, will be a big change for us – we're proud of our High Green roots – but we need to make the leap to turn our vision of a National Centre of Excellence for Conductive Education a reality."
Paces Patron, Professor Rosemary Varley from University College London, added: "Paces is an inspiring place and I know the difference the work they do already makes to those living with Cerebral Palsy and motor disorders.
Paces website
Images: Paces / Race Cottam
Paces website
Images: Paces / Race Cottam
