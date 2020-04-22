News: Changes made to first phase of Gulliver's Valley





Unfortunately, due to the current situation, construction work on the site adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park has stopped but the team are still working extremely hard behind the scenes to deliver a fantastic theme park that will entertain families for many years to come.



As previously reported, the theme park will be home to more than 50 rides and attractions including an indoor climbing centre, an indoor play area, and a Lost Jurassic World area. In addition, a variety of accommodation will be available, including unicorn and princess suites, alongside Western Cabins and Lost World Lodges.



New plans submitted to Rotherham Council show that Gulliver's want to introduce more accommodation options from day one of opening, which is still scheduled for "late Spring" 2020. As you can see in the video below, the rides are currently getting a thorough testing before the park opens to the public.



The plans, drawn up by County Planning Ltd, explain that the Government mandated shut down includes Gulliver's three other resorts which were closed over the Easter holidays - usually the start of the peak season.



In response, temporary planning permission is being sought for a period of five years to station static caravans/lodges/chalets for use by patrons of the theme park resort once opened. Offering accommodation is a key component, turning day visits into overnight breaks will assist Gulliver's in progressing the site and offering much needed jobs in the locality.



If approved, land originally marked for use as glamping pods, to the rear of the Castle Hotel on the approved plans, would also be used for the siting and use of caravans, lodges and chalets for short-let holiday accommodation (in addition to glamping pods).

"The government mandated shut down of all public places (including leisure resorts and many hotels), has forced the closure of the applicant’s three other resorts and premises across UK. This risks adversely impacting on the Gulliver's Valley development timeline of the project if steps are not taken to help increase the profitability of the enterprise in the period 2020-2025.



"The temporary planning permission sought is aimed to help the developer stay on track toward delivering the social, economic and environmental benefits expected to be realised as part of the wider proposals."



Recruitment had begun before lockdown for the first of the 125 full time jobs and 325 part-time jobs that the development will create.



Gulliver's Valley website



Operators, Gulliver's, has reacted quickly to the changing economic landscape brought on by the Coronovus pandemic to make changes to the plans for its new £37m theme park in Rotherham.