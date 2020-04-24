News: Switch production to fight Covid-19
By Tom Austen
Mayor of the Sheffield City Region (SCR), Dan Jarvis, has issued a call to arms to South Yorkshire businesses, to join the national efforts to help make life-saving medical equipment during the Coronavirus pandemic.
South Yorkshire's manufacturers have already played a significant role in the production of ventilators for the NHS. Now the Mayor is asking industry to offer their help making Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) – such as gowns, visors, masks, gloves and hand sanitiser.
The equipment will protect patients, doctors, nurses and all health and care staff against the Coronavirus, and help ensure the SCR's health and care facilities have equipment to save lives and keep people safe from the virus.
Significant progress has been made nationally by Government and industry to produce PPE for the NHS, and the call is to ensure any local businesses with the expertise and willingness to help can play their part too.
Mayor of Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis, said: "I have been working around the clock to ensure South Yorkshire has what it needs to respond to the Coronavirus and support our NHS. I have been in daily contact with the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System (ICS) and the Local Resilience Forum (LRF) throughout the pandemic.
"The NHS, all care and emergency services are working tirelessly to make the best preparations and I am incredibly grateful for the herculean efforts they have made to ensure people receive the best care possible, should they need it. We must all do our duty, as residents, businesses and communities, to support our dedicated NHS, care and emergency services workers on the frontline.
"Businesses and institutions across South Yorkshire – such as McLaren, Boeing and Naylor Industries and our universities – have already stepped up to the national effort. But I know many more businesses have been in touch asking how they can help.
"I would urge companies, from across our region, of all sizes, who have the capability to make PPE to do so. Every contribution will make a difference. South Yorkshire's makers and creators have powered our economy. Now their enterprise and dedication is helping save lives."
Sir Andrew Cash, Chief Executive of South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw ICS, added: "Thank you for the offers of support we have received so far from the universities and local businesses, such as vets and dentists. We welcome these and many other local businesses have been asking how they should make contact with regard to supplying essential items, such as gowns, visors, masks, gloves and hand sanitiser. The answer is please contact england.syblocalityteam@nhs.net"
The health and care sector, which includes residential and care homes, works closely together and equipment is needed across this whole range of services and settings.
The Mayor and South Yorkshire ICS is calling for companies who can support with production of the following equipment to step forward:
- Companies and education establishments with 3D printers, and manufacturers of plastic, to help with the production of visors, gloves, face masks and aprons.
- Breweries or gin distilleries who can use their kit and alcohol supplies to make hand sanitiser, as well as new 500ml pump dispenser bottles, to decant hand sanitiser into and for infection control purposes.
- Textiles companies who can make scrubs and gowns.
- Manufacturers with machinery and equipment can still play a significant role in the production of ventilators.
Images: AMRC
Advertisement
