News: Rotherham college offering free distance learning courses





The courses allow learners to study flexibly and are available in a variety of subject areas including Health and Social Care, Mental Health, Education and Training, Nutrition and Health and Business Management.



Each course is made up of between two and four modules which offer a fast and flexible way to learn or update skills and gain a recognised qualification.



Rotherham College Assistant Principal Claire Godfrey explained some of the benefits of undertaking a distance learning course.



Claire said: "We've had so much interest in our distance learning courses over the last couple of weeks since people have begun the shift to working at home or have been unable to go into work.



"I think people realise that now is an opportunity for them to learn something new or update their skills. The beauty of distance learning is that you can fit it in around existing commitments and it is a flexible way to learn."



RNN Group Director of Employer Partnerships James Godsell has spoken to several local businesses about distance learning options for their staff.



James said: "We've had enquiries from businesses who are looking for ways to keep their staff engaged and provide opportunities for upskilling and updating their knowledge during this uncertain period.



"Distance learning ticks so many boxes for employers, especially at this unusual time, as it offers a fast, free and flexible way to deliver training that their staff can complete at home and it can continue to fit around existing commitments even when business returns to normal."



Claire added: “Our College sites may be closed at the moment, but our commitment to education remains as strong as ever; we are committed to providing opportunities to learn!"



As the country continues to adapt to working from home and staying indoors, Rotherham College is offering free distance learning courses for adults in the local community, providing the opportunity to learn new skills from the comfort of their own home.