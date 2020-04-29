News: Sponsors remain united with football club
By Tom Austen
Partners and sponsors are signing up to continue being part of the Rotherham United family.
Hodge Clemco has signed up until the summer of 2021, following a newly-extended deal which will see them unveiled as an early "Business Partner" for the 2020/2021 campaign.
The South Yorkshire-based company is a leading supplier and manufacturer of abrasive blast cleaning and surface treatment equipment and initially joined forces with the Millers as a "Business Partner" back in 2015 before then becoming the club’s home shirt sponsors, holding that position for three seasons, before moving their branding to the reverse of the shorts on the home and away strips throughout the current 2019/2020 campaign.
Steve Coakley, commercial director at Rotherham United, said: "It has been a genuine pleasure to work with everyone at Hodge Clemco since they first joined us as a Business Partner and I think the success of our working relationship is evidenced by the extension of the association between the two companies.
"I think it says a lot about the strength of the relationship that we've been able to do this during these uncertain times."
Neal Crisford, group managing director at Hodge Clemco, added: "In these difficult times it is even more important to support the local community and businesses and we all look forward to watching football in the not too distant future with the prospect of competing in the Championship still being very much alive.
"A large number of our Rotherham based employees follow the Millers and have really enjoyed the involvement and new experiences with the club in many ways. We all feel very much part of the family and have always been made very welcome by all at the AESSEAL New York Stadium."
Another firm, Hughie Construction Limited, has agreed a commercial deal which will see their branding appear on the reverse of the Millers' kits for the 2020/21 season.
Hugie Construction is very local, having recently taken on offices within one of the corner units at stadium.
Richard Kirk, managing director at Hughie Construction, said: "We have really enjoyed all of our business ventures with Rotherham United, from helping out around the club with various building works to moving into our new offices here at AESSEAL New York Stadium. We see this kit sponsorship deal as the next logical step in what has been a really positive business relationship to date.
"It has been fantastic to work alongside the club who continue to do a fantastic job in ensuring revenue is still being generated at these troubling times, and we were delighted to be able to play a part by pledging our support now.
"We have found that being based at the stadium has only enhanced what was already a flourishing relationship and the close contact we have with the people at the club has, and will hopefully continue to, open doors for both parties."
Steve Coakley, added: "It has been great to see Hughie Construction go from strength-to-strength as a business in recent years and we are delighted to have them on our premises at AESSEAL New York Stadium, where we have regular conversations about our respective progress.
"Despite the circumstances in which we are all currently living, we are remaining extremely commercially active and we are thrilled to have agreed another deal in the absence of match action.
"I know I speak on behalf of everyone at the club when I say that I am excited to continue to work with Richard and his staff at Hughie Construction for at least a further year and I am hopeful that we continue to be successful together."
RUFC website
Hodge Clemco website
Hughie Construction website
Images: RUFC
