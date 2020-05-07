News: Chantry says cheers to its supping supporters





Chantry Brewery began producing quality real ale in 2012 after significant investment in the latest brewing technology. Award-winning ales include New York Pale, Iron & Steel Bitter, Diamond Black Stout and Mighty Millers. It also runs three pubs - the New York Tavern and Cutler's Arms in Rotherham and the Chantry Inn in Sheffield.



Prompted by the situation, the brewery has looked again at its business and brought forward plans for an online shop. Its bottles and mini kegs have been available to buy for some time but the coronavirus lockdown has seen the introduction of a "one hop shop" and a local delivery service.



The brewery said in a Facebook post: "Over 45,000 pints we had in the brewery that we had to make a decision what to do with. Being proper Rotherham folk, it wasn't in us to waste a drop so we did everything we could to bottle and mini keg it all. 45,000 pints!



"You've done us proud, saved all that ale from the drain and kept us all in jobs."



The success of the service has seen the resumption of brewing.



The brewery added: "We haven't really took a breather to see how far we've come in such a short space of time.. Our online shop was already an idea we were implementing so covid19 just gave us the nudge we needed. We didn't realise just how much it would take off and we've been amazed to see the adaptation! We don't really tend to reflect on what we do, we just do what we have to - whatever that may be. Suppose it's that Yorkshire grit?



"And we'll never blow our own trumpets that much because it's you lot that need it. Without you none of this would be possible. Supporting your local brewery, your local independent business, YOU are the difference. And you lot are just bloody FANTASTIC!"



With pubs closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rotherham's award-winning Chantry Brewery had to decide what to do with over 45,000 pints that it had ready to be rolled out at its Parkgate base. Local supporters ensured that it wouldn't go to waste.