News: Wetherspoons plans to revamp Rotherham pub
By Tom Austen
J D Wetherspoon plc has submitted plans that show a significant investment in one of its Rotherham town centre pubs.
The recently submitted planning application would involve the demolition of an existing extension to the rear of The Bluecoat, a listed building next to the Town Hall, and the building of a new, larger extension in its place.
The proposals would allow for a larger customer area and a larger kitchen to cater for the customer numbers. In addition, the existing external garden aside the car park on the south east elevations would be extended.
The new extension is set to compliment the historic heritage of the building but will also have a modern addition of a steel framed construction, featuring corten steel cladding to the underside of the eaves and to the side wall, with a full height glazed façade to the front leading onto the beer garden.
Advertisement
The plans, drawn up by Just H Architects for the pub group, state: "Feature corten steel cladding will be introduced to juxtapose the new additional against the existing original features.
"The scheme will have no proposals which will affect the building fabric of the grade II listed building."
Internally, the plans show how the existing kitchen and bar would be made bigger and moved back into the new extension on the existing yard and car park. Now all on one level, new seating areas would be created where the kitchen and bar are now, and on the higher level at the main entrance to The Crofts.
The name of the pub recalls the building's original use as a charity school, known as the Blue Coat School, from the school uniform. After 1547, the charitable work of the medieval guilds was taken over by the "Feoffees of the Common Lands of Rotherham." For the next 300 years, the Feoffees acted as a kind of town council. In 1708, they opened a Charity School in a rented property until 1776, when it moved into a permanent building.
A panel on the building is inscribed "THIS CHARITY SCHOOL / WAS ERECTED BY / THE FEOFFEES / IN THE YEAR 1776."
At the end of 2019, J D Wetherspoon said it would invest £200m in its pub estate over the next four years, with the majority of the investment to be channelled into developments in small and medium-sized towns. However, as coronavirus restrictions came in to place, Tim Martin, the chairman of J D Wetherspoon plc, said that the company had decided to delay most capital projects and to reduce expenditure.
J D Wetherspoon plc website
Images: Google Maps / Just H Architects
The recently submitted planning application would involve the demolition of an existing extension to the rear of The Bluecoat, a listed building next to the Town Hall, and the building of a new, larger extension in its place.
The proposals would allow for a larger customer area and a larger kitchen to cater for the customer numbers. In addition, the existing external garden aside the car park on the south east elevations would be extended.
The new extension is set to compliment the historic heritage of the building but will also have a modern addition of a steel framed construction, featuring corten steel cladding to the underside of the eaves and to the side wall, with a full height glazed façade to the front leading onto the beer garden.
Advertisement
The plans, drawn up by Just H Architects for the pub group, state: "Feature corten steel cladding will be introduced to juxtapose the new additional against the existing original features.
"The scheme will have no proposals which will affect the building fabric of the grade II listed building."
Internally, the plans show how the existing kitchen and bar would be made bigger and moved back into the new extension on the existing yard and car park. Now all on one level, new seating areas would be created where the kitchen and bar are now, and on the higher level at the main entrance to The Crofts.
The name of the pub recalls the building's original use as a charity school, known as the Blue Coat School, from the school uniform. After 1547, the charitable work of the medieval guilds was taken over by the "Feoffees of the Common Lands of Rotherham." For the next 300 years, the Feoffees acted as a kind of town council. In 1708, they opened a Charity School in a rented property until 1776, when it moved into a permanent building.
A panel on the building is inscribed "THIS CHARITY SCHOOL / WAS ERECTED BY / THE FEOFFEES / IN THE YEAR 1776."
At the end of 2019, J D Wetherspoon said it would invest £200m in its pub estate over the next four years, with the majority of the investment to be channelled into developments in small and medium-sized towns. However, as coronavirus restrictions came in to place, Tim Martin, the chairman of J D Wetherspoon plc, said that the company had decided to delay most capital projects and to reduce expenditure.
J D Wetherspoon plc website
Images: Google Maps / Just H Architects
0 comments:
Post a Comment