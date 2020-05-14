News: Eadon develops high volume, regulation compliant PPE face shield
By Tom Austen
Design experts at Eadon Consulting have developed a high volume, regulatory compliant face visor to aid in the fight of Covid-19.
A rapidly expanding engineering design consultancy, Eadon Consulting, works across a number of sectors, with expertise in mechanical, control, hydraulic and structural design and has moved office four times in six years within the AMP Technology Centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham due to the growing nature of the business.
Using its wide variety of design skills, the project took only two weeks to go from concept, testing and hospital trials to injection moulded parts.
Called "Sheffshield," the finished product is BS EN 166 compliant and provides an effective barrier to liquid splashes and droplets. It comprises a single polypropylene headband with the option of either a full face shield or goggles style eye protection; both visor options are are easy to interchange and clean.
A spokesperson for Eadon Consulting said: "Having started 3D printing face shield parts we soon recognised that the this wasn't a long term solution and would not create the volume needed by the NHS and front line workers.
"To enable the volumes required we developed an injection moulded solution that complies with BS EN 166:2002, uses a UK supply chain and can be reused through chemical sterilisation. The supply chain has been set up to supply up to 10,000 units per day and hence can fulfill large orders very quickly."
Mayor of the Sheffield City Region (SCR), Dan Jarvis, recently issued a call to arms to South Yorkshire businesses, to join the national efforts to help make life-saving medical equipment during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Eadon said that it aims to establish a long term solution for the cost effective supply of PPE into the NHS and others in need of protection. "With support from the Local Enterprise Partnership, we are looking to create a sustainable business that offers employment opportunities."
Eadon Consulting website
Images: Eadon Consulting
