News: SCR Skills Bank has new offer for businesses battling Coronavirus
By Tom Austen
Sheffield City Region's (SCR's) Skills Bank has launched two new strands to its programme to help businesses and training providers affected by the Coronavirus.
Skills Bank, part of SCR’s Growth Hub, has launched two new strands to the scheme; a suite of online training programmes has been developed for businesses who want to access training to support them through the challenges that Covid-19 is presenting.
Skills Bank has also opened a rapid response offer which is dedicated to securing training and support for businesses directly helping with the government's Coronavirus strategy, such as producing protective personal equipment (PPE) or sanitisers.
The Skills Bank’s expert advisors are available for businesses who need help with their applications, or advice on what other business support is available.
Skills Bank will also be continuing to offer their usual programme of securing bespoke-training to businesses who have ambitions to grow.
The first new strand of activity has been devised to support businesses as they make changes to day to day working. This suite of practical responsive training will help to stabilise businesses as they move to increased online methods to operate and communicate.
The package will include skills training focusing on areas such as entering new markets if their usual market is no longer operating, for example food producers selling to supermarkets rather than restaurants, or using online ways to communicate and work with customers.
The second new strand is focused on providing a rapid response to businesses that are directly contributing to the government’s COVID-19 strategy, for example, businesses who have shifted to manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment. Skills Bank can support employers to source and fund training quickly to ensure rapid changes to the business are put in place quickly and safely.
James Muir, Chair of the SCR Local Enterprise Partnership, said: "We have already seen many businesses across our region leap into action and help support the national effort in battling Coronavirus and supporting our heroic frontline staff.
"Skills Bank is uniquely placed to ensure those businesses who are helping in the fight have the right skills and training. Our rapid response strand is designed to ensure that the process in getting staff trained up isn’t time consuming and delaying the important work at hand.
"The ongoing crisis has changed how all of us work. With these new working ways, it’s important companies are accessing the right training and knowledge to make sure they can operate as best as they can, whether that’s with a shift of focus, with reduced staffing numbers, or working from home.
"As always, we are open and here to help. The Growth Hub’s team of skills and business advisors are working around the clock to help businesses navigate through this crisis; whether that’s with accessing training or understanding which government grant or scheme is the most relevant to their business.
"I would urge anyone who is unsure where to turn, to get in touch with the Growth Hub and get the advice they need."
