News: Stall in this together - Rotherham market reopens





The new schedule sees the outdoor market open Monday through Saturday. The indoor market, based at the Centenary Market Hall, will remain open on Fridays and Saturdays for essential foods only from 8.30am – 2pm.



A number of traders have operated delivery services to get essential supplies to customers in lockdown. Cafes have also reopened with takeaway services.



Operator, Rotherham Council is putting in place a range of additional safety measures to protect customers, traders and markets staff, including a single entrance point to the market on Drummond Street, additional staffing, a hand sanitiser station for use on entry, a maximum limit of 50 customers at any one-time with a "one in, one out" system and social distance floor markings.



All market traders will be required to complete a risk assessment for safe operation of their business before being allowed to stand.



Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, said: "We are delighted to be re-opening the outdoor covered market from Monday 1st June. This another step in the phased re-opening and recovery of our town centre.



"Our markets team has worked extremely hard to put measures in place to protect the public, traders and our staff and their safety remains our number one priority."



Unfortunately, further work is required on risk assessments for the Tuesday Street Market, Crafters Market and Bazaar Market, so it will not be possible for them to open from this week.



The Council said that it is working hard with partners with a view to re-opening them in a safe way at the earliest opportunity.



Outdoor market opening times:

Monday – General Retail, 8.30am – 5pm

Tuesday – Second-hand, 8.30am – 4pm

Wednesday – Second-hand, 8.30am – 4pm

Friday – General Retail, 8.30am – 5pm

Saturday – General Retail, 8.30am – 5pm



Rotherham's outdoor covered market is back in business from today following an easing of the Government's Covid-19 restrictions.Since the lockdown came into place in late March, the markets have only been open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8.30am to 2pm for essential food items.New Government guidance states that certain non-essential retail shops can now open, so long as they have adequate protections in place.