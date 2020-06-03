News: New site in Rotherham scrubs up well for Crystal
By Tom Austen
Award-winning cleaning specialist, Crystal Clean Service, is continuing its expansion with new premises in Rotherham following increased demand for its services across South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.
The firm offers flexible commercial cleaning contracts and have a broad client base of offices, showrooms and industrial properties.
Located at Bradmarsh Business Park at Templeborough, the new site will help the business logistically, complementing its sites in Sheffield and Chesterfield and allow staff to store equipment closer to new and existing customers across Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley.
The announcement comes amidst of a recent internal restructure which has seen the firm take on a company director, Sarize Hill, and has grown both its management and cleaning team members with the appointments of Rachel Latchford, Gemma Hoggard and Vickie Fletcher
On the back of this recruitment drive, the company has also introduced an apprenticeship programme with the appointment of Storm Jarrold who is responsible for stock, supplies and allocation, whilst learning on the job about business management from the firms operations manager.
The business has also introduced a new innovative CRM system which has been developed by local technical solutions company – The Curve.
Advertisement
The new system has helped the firm streamline its processes, improve its efficiency and enhance its staff connectivity, ultimately allowing the firm to better service its client base and enabling it to take on new customer accounts.
Hayley Koseoglu, managing director at Crystal Clean Service, said: "The implementation of our new CRM system has been integral to the growth of our business and the take up of our first site in Rotherham.
"The Curve built a bespoke system that fits our needs perfectly making us a completely paperless company from payroll through to stock orders and absence and holiday management, the new system can do it all!
"Thank you to the team at The Curve for getting to know our business and for taking the time to present us with realistic options in a simple and concise matter."
Paul Ridgway, CEO at The Curve, added: "Being able to be part of Crystal Clean Service’s success is a real honour for us, may businesses are apprehensive about introducing new software into their organisation because they are scared it will be no better than what they are currently using.
"The leadership of Hayley has allowed the team to work more consistently together across all three of their sites."
Crystal Clean Service website
The Curve website
Images: Crystal
The firm offers flexible commercial cleaning contracts and have a broad client base of offices, showrooms and industrial properties.
Located at Bradmarsh Business Park at Templeborough, the new site will help the business logistically, complementing its sites in Sheffield and Chesterfield and allow staff to store equipment closer to new and existing customers across Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley.
The announcement comes amidst of a recent internal restructure which has seen the firm take on a company director, Sarize Hill, and has grown both its management and cleaning team members with the appointments of Rachel Latchford, Gemma Hoggard and Vickie Fletcher
On the back of this recruitment drive, the company has also introduced an apprenticeship programme with the appointment of Storm Jarrold who is responsible for stock, supplies and allocation, whilst learning on the job about business management from the firms operations manager.
The business has also introduced a new innovative CRM system which has been developed by local technical solutions company – The Curve.
Advertisement
The new system has helped the firm streamline its processes, improve its efficiency and enhance its staff connectivity, ultimately allowing the firm to better service its client base and enabling it to take on new customer accounts.
Hayley Koseoglu, managing director at Crystal Clean Service, said: "The implementation of our new CRM system has been integral to the growth of our business and the take up of our first site in Rotherham.
"The Curve built a bespoke system that fits our needs perfectly making us a completely paperless company from payroll through to stock orders and absence and holiday management, the new system can do it all!
"Thank you to the team at The Curve for getting to know our business and for taking the time to present us with realistic options in a simple and concise matter."
Paul Ridgway, CEO at The Curve, added: "Being able to be part of Crystal Clean Service’s success is a real honour for us, may businesses are apprehensive about introducing new software into their organisation because they are scared it will be no better than what they are currently using.
"The leadership of Hayley has allowed the team to work more consistently together across all three of their sites."
Crystal Clean Service website
The Curve website
Images: Crystal
0 comments:
Post a Comment