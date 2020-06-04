News: Rolls-Royce confirms Rotherham redundancies
By Tom Austen
Rolls-Royce is planning to shed over 3,000 jobs in the UK as part of a global reorganisation, including 100 at its state-of-the-art Rotherham facility.
Rothbiz reported last week that the Derby-based engineering giant had announced a reorganisation that is expected to result in the loss of at least 9,000 roles from a global workforce of 52,000.
The impact of COVID-19 on Rolls-Royce and the whole of the aviation industry is unprecedented and the proposed reorganisation will predominantly affect the firm's Civil Aerospace business, where it will carry out a detailed review of its facility footprint.
Around 1,500 jobs are affected at the headquarters in Derby, with other locations such as Inchinnan in Scotland seemingly being assessed for its viability past 2020, according to unions. A voluntary severance scheme across the company has been negotiated to mitigate any potential future redundancies.
Fully operational in 2017, Rolls-Royce's £110m facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham is the most advanced turbine blade casting facility in the world.
Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham, said: "As a direct consequence of the global pandemic, Rolls-Royce are now starting the awful process of seeking voluntary redundancies nationally. Aviation is a large part of the business and with planes barely flying, there is no simple fix to this problem.
"In Rotherham, Rolls-Royce employ 300 people. 300 people equates to 300 families, 300 neighbours who will all now be concerned about their futures, we all need to show them solidarity in this stressful time. Please be assured that I am in close contact with Rolls-Royce and Unite Union to try and support as many jobs locally as possible. If constituents are directly affected by the process, please do get in touch with me and I will try to help if I can."
The castings made in Rotherham run at temperatures 200 degrees above their melting point and rotate at 12,500 rpm, with their tips reaching 1,200mph – nearly twice the speed of sound. At take off each of the engine's high pressure turbine blades generates around 800 horsepower per blade - similar to a Formula One racing car.
Rolls-Royce website
Images: Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce website
Images: Rolls-Royce
