News: Rotherham town centre back in business
By Tom Austen
Rotherham town centre is back open for business following an easing of Covid-19 restrictions by the government.
The outdoor market, Tesco and a selection of shops have been open but this is the first time that non-essential shops will be able to welcome back customers since the lockdown was announced in late March.
Social distancing restrictions will be in place with two metre distance signage in place.
Other temporary changes are also being made to the layout of the town centre to support residents to maintain social distancing. These include queuing systems at shops and directional markings for visitors to follow.
Retailers reopening include Things That Boys Like on the High Street and new measures being introducing include screens at the till, staff wearing face coverings, social distancing, limiting the number of people in the shop and providing hand sanitiser.
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy at Rotherham Council, said: "This is the next step in the re-opening and recovery of the town centre following the re-opening of the outdoor covered market at the start of the month.
"It's fantastic news that shop owners can now start to welcome customers back following the lockdown but it's also important that customers and visitors follow the safety measures that are in place. The safety of the public, shop owners and workers remains our number one priority."
Rotherham Council received £235,727 from the Government's £50m fund to support a range of practical safety measures including new signs, street markings and temporary barriers.
Funding via the city region is also being used for a number of new active travel interventions.
The pavement will also be widened outside Wilko on Corporation Street to allow for social distancing.
Anyone visiting the town centre is reminded not to congregate in large numbers and to follow government guidance on social distancing.
Staff will be on hand at information points to help and assist people with the new measures that have been put in place.
Images: Google Maps
Images: Google Maps
