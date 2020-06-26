News: Bluebell Wood "overwhelmed" by support of local businesses through lockdown
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Bluebell Wood is sending out a heartfelt thank you to businesses for their "overwhelming" support throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Anston charity works closely with many local and national businesses, as well as having a dedicated "365 Business Club" scheme with additional benefits for firms who choose to join.
Throughout the pandemic the hospice has been inundated with offers of help and support, despite many firms facing unprecedented challenges.
Rachael Dawes, corporate fundraising manager at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, said: "We know that it's an incredibly challenging and uncertain time for so many businesses, which makes the support we’ve had over the past few months all the more overwhelming.
"The businesses we work with genuinely care about the communities we serve; and they continue to help us make a real difference to families whose time together is sadly just too short. I really can't put into words how much this means to those in our care, many of whom are going through an incredibly difficult time at the moment.
"We also understand that supporting charities like Bluebell Wood might not be at the top of the list of priorities for every firm right now. We know that it’s tough out there and none of us have a crystal ball to see what’s coming next.
"So for those firms who are not able to support us as they normally would – we'd like to say a big thank you for all you've done, and we'd be delighted to work with you again when the time is right."
The charity - which cares for children with life-threatening and life-shortening conditions across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire - has played an important role in supporting local communities and the NHS through the crisis.
"For all the hardship and pain we've witnessed in recent months, we’ve also seen a tremendous community spirit come to the fore that's been nothing short of inspirational,” Rachael continued.
"So many businesses of all shapes and sizes have played a significant role in serving their communities, going above and beyond to make sure they're a part of the solution.
"That's exactly what’s been so humbling for us. Despite the numerous challenges the firms who support us are having to navigate, they’ve still found the time to offer their support, however they're able.
"For those firms who are in a fortunate enough position to be looking to strengthen their relationships with their chosen charities, we would love to welcome you to our 365 Business Club with all its enhanced benefits.
“Working with our partners in the business world is very much a two-way street for us, so however you’re able to support Bluebell Wood, we'll ensure it's reciprocated.
"Thank you all once again to all our wonderful supporters – we simply couldn’t do what we do without you."
