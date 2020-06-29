News: Landmark devolution deal unlocks new funding and powers for South Yorkshire's economic renewal
By Tom Austen
New powers and millions of pounds in new funding are coming to South Yorkshire this summer, as the region's landmark devolution deal is agreed.
The order for the Deal will be laid in Parliament today, after letters of agreement were submitted by Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis, and council leaders in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
A lack of consensus from the leaders has previously denied the Sheffield city region (SCR) the chance to conclude a devolution deal with the Government.
The 2015 deal included a mayor with responsibility over the region's transport budget, strategic planning and skills funding. It also promised £30m a year for 30 years to invest in local strategic priorities.
The latest deal will bring benefits including control of a new, flexible single pot of funding for economic growth, which incorporates the additional £30m annual allocation over the next 30 years.
The Deal will be approved in Parliament in the coming weeks with a statutory instrument being used to pass this into law. Following this, millions of pounds of funding will come to South Yorkshire.
The Deal marks a significant breakthrough for the region, equipping local leaders with the tools and resources to build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.
Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: "This is a landmark moment for our region. We are seeing powers transferred from Westminster – it means more decisions about South Yorkshire will be made in South Yorkshire.
"The journey to reach this point has been long and difficult. I firmly believe it is worthwhile, as it provides leaders in South Yorkshire the opportunity to transform our region. I am confident we will seize this moment to build back better, creating a stronger, fairer, greener economy and society.
"The Deal comes at a crucial time, as we look to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. I am working alongside the leaders of our local authorities, and in partnership with our businesses, universities, colleges and central government, to secure new investment and put us on the road to a stronger, fairer future for South Yorkshire. Devolution does not stop at city region level. This is the start of our devolution journey, and working together across the wider region is going to be even more important than ever before.
"Collectively, we stand ready to unlock economic renewal for the region, the north and the nation, and devolution of powers from Westminster will help enable us to do this. We have new tools in our hands today. Together, we must put them to good use."
Cllr. Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, added: "Although it has taken us too long to get the South Yorkshire devolution deal over the line, the important thing now is that more resources and powers will begin to be made available to the region.
"Because of the difficulties worldwide in the face of the Coronavirus crisis, economic recovery is of paramount importance.
"There is a particularly acute need for us all to support the South Yorkshire economy, and this deal will help us to do that."
SCR website
Images: SCR
SCR website
Images: SCR
