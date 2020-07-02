News: Magtec-led consortium secures £6m to scale up electric vehicle motor production
By Tom Austen
Magtec, a UK leader in the design and manufacture of electric vehicle drive systems which has operations in Sheffield and Rotherham, has announced a £6m project to scale up production.
The move could bring more than 200 high value added jobs and is thanks to a partnership with the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).
Founded in 1992, Magtec designs and manufactures components for a wide range of applications including trucks, buses and military vehicles.
In 2016 the firm relocated its Sheffield truck conversion facility to Templeborough in Rotherham, taking over a 16,000 sq ft unit at the same time as taking on a second manufacturing site in Sheffield of 27,000 sq ft.
£3m has been awarded to Magtec via the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) for a project which aims to utilise the latest automation technologies and establish Magtec as a tier one supplier to the global transport industry.
The project is expected to create 65 jobs at Magtec and a further 165 across South Yorkshire and the wider region as the company strengthens its UK supply chain.
Magtec will work with the AMRC and fellow High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult centre the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), as well as four leading transport sector OEMs – Dennis Eagle, Paneltex, Volta Trucks and strategic partner Angel Trains.
Advertisement
Andrew Gilligan, managing director at Magtec, said: "Fears over a climate emergency are driving change across the global transport industry and Magtec is at the forefront of the technology needed to make it happen.
"We are delighted to be working with our OEM, strategic and research partners to industrialise our manufacturing operations and satisfy demand for our class-leading electric vehicle drive systems.
"We are creating high-quality engineering jobs across our company and regional supply chain and strengthening the UK's standing in this emerging global sector."
Dr Lloyd Tinkler, senior project engineer and lead for the AMRC's research on electrical machines manufacture, added: "We're incredibly excited to be part of this project which will help Magtec upscale production volumes of their electric motors for hybrid and electric commercial vehicles.
"The AMRC's role will focus on factory planning and simulation, composite overwrapping of rotors, coil inspection and lamination core manufacture. The latter two are closely aligned to our ongoing research being undertaken as part of our Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) Future Electrical Machines Manufacturing (FEMM) Hub."
The £28m FEMM Hub, underpinned by a £10m award from the EPSRC and led by the University of Sheffield, aims to develop new manufacturing techniques and technologies to improve the reliability and performance of high value electrical machines.
The international market for commercial electric vehicles is rapidly expanding as governments bring in tough new regulations to combat climate change.
Last year, Magtec won funding from Innovate UK to develop its capabilities for testing power controllers, representing another step in the scaling up of its manufacturing operations.
Magtec website
AMRC website
Images: Magtec
The move could bring more than 200 high value added jobs and is thanks to a partnership with the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).
Founded in 1992, Magtec designs and manufactures components for a wide range of applications including trucks, buses and military vehicles.
In 2016 the firm relocated its Sheffield truck conversion facility to Templeborough in Rotherham, taking over a 16,000 sq ft unit at the same time as taking on a second manufacturing site in Sheffield of 27,000 sq ft.
£3m has been awarded to Magtec via the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) for a project which aims to utilise the latest automation technologies and establish Magtec as a tier one supplier to the global transport industry.
The project is expected to create 65 jobs at Magtec and a further 165 across South Yorkshire and the wider region as the company strengthens its UK supply chain.
Magtec will work with the AMRC and fellow High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult centre the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), as well as four leading transport sector OEMs – Dennis Eagle, Paneltex, Volta Trucks and strategic partner Angel Trains.
Advertisement
Andrew Gilligan, managing director at Magtec, said: "Fears over a climate emergency are driving change across the global transport industry and Magtec is at the forefront of the technology needed to make it happen.
"We are delighted to be working with our OEM, strategic and research partners to industrialise our manufacturing operations and satisfy demand for our class-leading electric vehicle drive systems.
"We are creating high-quality engineering jobs across our company and regional supply chain and strengthening the UK's standing in this emerging global sector."
Dr Lloyd Tinkler, senior project engineer and lead for the AMRC's research on electrical machines manufacture, added: "We're incredibly excited to be part of this project which will help Magtec upscale production volumes of their electric motors for hybrid and electric commercial vehicles.
"The AMRC's role will focus on factory planning and simulation, composite overwrapping of rotors, coil inspection and lamination core manufacture. The latter two are closely aligned to our ongoing research being undertaken as part of our Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) Future Electrical Machines Manufacturing (FEMM) Hub."
The £28m FEMM Hub, underpinned by a £10m award from the EPSRC and led by the University of Sheffield, aims to develop new manufacturing techniques and technologies to improve the reliability and performance of high value electrical machines.
The international market for commercial electric vehicles is rapidly expanding as governments bring in tough new regulations to combat climate change.
Last year, Magtec won funding from Innovate UK to develop its capabilities for testing power controllers, representing another step in the scaling up of its manufacturing operations.
Magtec website
AMRC website
Images: Magtec
0 comments:
Post a Comment