Tuesday, July 28, 2020

News: The Rotherham restaurants where you can Eat Out to Help Out

By

A smörgåsbord of Rotherham restaurants, bars, cafes and other establishments are taking part in a Government scheme to offer discounts throughout August.

The offer is a 50% discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner) every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between August 3 and 31, as many times as you like.

You don't need a voucher to use the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme and you can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts. There is no minimum spend but alcoholic drinks and service charges are excluded.

Participating establishments will just remove the discount from their bill. Businesses simply reclaim the discounted amount through an online service, supported by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Advertisement
Rotherham venues that have so far registered for the scheme include:

Aston
Aston Hall Hotel
Ricardo's Cafe and Bistro

Aughton
Robin Hood

Bramley
Bannatyne's
The King Henry
McDonald's
Morrisons Cafe
Sir Jack

Brecks
Bay Tree Bistro
Brecks Social Club

Brinsworth
The Centre Community Cafe
JoJo's Cafe
Phoenix Pavillion
No.21 coffee shop & bistro
The Three Magpies

Broom
The Homestead

Canklow
KFC
McDonald's

Catcliffe
BB's Coffee Shop
Whitby's

Dinnington
Aroma Coffee Shop
Monks Bridge Farm
Paulo's
Whiter's Cafe & Bistro

Eastwood
Buzz Bingo
KFC
McDonald's
Taco Bell
Toby Carvery
Yoh! Burger

Firbeck
The Black Lion

Greasbrough
The Mill Dam

Harthill
The Beehive

Hellaby
Hellaby Hall Hotel

Herringthopre
Tabard

Kimberworth
Akbar's
The Drawbridge
The Droppingwell
Manor Barn
Wimpy

Kimberworth Park
Kimberworth Park
Ring o Bells
Tuck In Cafe

Kiveton Park
The Station

Maltby
The Cove Coffee House
The Haynook
Queens Hotel

Moorgate
Brentwood Hotel

North Anston
Little Mester
Tropical Butterfly House

Parkgate
Caffe Cristinacce
The Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel
Jump INCflated
Morrisons Cafe
Starbuck's
Story Teller
Urban Burger

Rawmarsh
Big B's
The Earl Grey
The Marquis

Scholes
The Bay Horse

Stag
Cuccinis

Swallownest
The Cafe at the Corner
Elmwood Farm
Starbuck's

Swinton
The Alder Tree
Broadway Diner
The Gate Inn
The Kings Head
The Little Siam Tea Room
Potteries Tea Rooms
Ring o Bells
Spice Lounge

Templeborough
Magna
Riverside

Thorpe Hesley
The Masons Arms

Thorpe Salvin
The Parish Oven

Thurcroft
Double Barrel
The Greasy Spoon

Thrybergh
Earl of Strafford

Todwick
Greenbean Coffee Shop & Bistro
Red Lion

Town centre
Bluecoat
Churchills Bistro
Corner Cafe
Ginge's Snap
George Wright Boutique Hotel Bar & Restaurant
Guests Tea Room and Coffee Shop
Interchange Cafe
McDonald's
Mecca Bingo
Sabirs Grill
The Plaice To Be

Wales
Asia Palace
Aston Springs Farm
Rother Valley Golf Centre

Wath
The Church House
G J's Cafe
The Glasshouse
KFC

Waverley
Winter Green

Wentworth
Le Bistro
The George & Dragon
Rockingham Arms
Village Tea Room and Garden

Whiston
The Chequers Inn
The Golden Ball
The Hind
The Sitwell Arms

Wickersley
The Courtyard
Masons Arms
The Olive Lounge
Gas Lamp

Woodlaithes
Woodman

The list will be updated as some venues may not have registered yet, or have not re-opened for dining.

Eat Out to Help Out website

Images: HMRC

posted at 8:16 AM
Labels: , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Members:
Supported by:
More news...

  © Blogger template Newspaper III by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  