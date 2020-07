News: The Rotherham restaurants where you can Eat Out to Help Out

Images: HMRC

The offer is a 50% discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner) every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between August 3 and 31, as many times as you like.You don't need a voucher to use the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme and you can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts. There is no minimum spend but alcoholic drinks and service charges are excluded.Participating establishments will just remove the discount from their bill. Businesses simply reclaim the discounted amount through an online service, supported by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).Rotherham venues that have so far registered for the scheme include:Aston Hall HotelRicardo's Cafe and BistroRobin HoodBannatyne'sThe King HenryMcDonald'sMorrisons CafeSir JackBay Tree BistroBrecks Social ClubThe Centre Community CafeJoJo's CafePhoenix PavillionNo.21 coffee shop & bistroThe Three MagpiesThe HomesteadKFCMcDonald'sBB's Coffee ShopWhitby'sAroma Coffee ShopMonks Bridge FarmPaulo'sWhiter's Cafe & BistroBuzz BingoKFCMcDonald'sTaco BellToby CarveryYoh! BurgerThe Black LionThe Mill DamThe BeehiveHellaby Hall HotelTabardAkbar'sThe DrawbridgeThe DroppingwellManor BarnWimpyKimberworth ParkRing o BellsTuck In CafeThe StationThe Cove Coffee HouseThe HaynookQueens HotelBrentwood HotelLittle MesterTropical Butterfly HouseCaffe CristinacceThe Fitzwilliam Arms HotelJump INCflatedMorrisons CafeStarbuck'sStory TellerUrban BurgerBig B'sThe Earl GreyThe MarquisThe Bay HorseCuccinisThe Cafe at the CornerElmwood FarmStarbuck'sThe Alder TreeBroadway DinerThe Gate InnThe Kings HeadThe Little Siam Tea RoomPotteries Tea RoomsRing o BellsSpice LoungeMagnaRiversideThe Masons ArmsThe Parish OvenDouble BarrelThe Greasy SpoonEarl of StraffordGreenbean Coffee Shop & BistroRed LionBluecoatChurchills BistroCorner CafeGinge's SnapGeorge Wright Boutique Hotel Bar & RestaurantGuests Tea Room and Coffee ShopInterchange CafeMcDonald'sMecca BingoSabirs GrillThe Plaice To BeAsia PalaceAston Springs FarmRother Valley Golf CentreThe Church HouseG J's CafeThe GlasshouseKFCWinter GreenLe BistroThe George & DragonRockingham ArmsVillage Tea Room and GardenThe Chequers InnThe Golden BallThe HindThe Sitwell ArmsThe CourtyardMasons ArmsThe Olive LoungeGas LampWoodmanThe list will be updated as some venues may not have registered yet, or have not re-opened for dining.