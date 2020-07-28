News: The Rotherham restaurants where you can Eat Out to Help Out
By Tom Austen
A smörgåsbord of Rotherham restaurants, bars, cafes and other establishments are taking part in a Government scheme to offer discounts throughout August.
The offer is a 50% discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner) every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between August 3 and 31, as many times as you like.
You don't need a voucher to use the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme and you can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts. There is no minimum spend but alcoholic drinks and service charges are excluded.
Participating establishments will just remove the discount from their bill. Businesses simply reclaim the discounted amount through an online service, supported by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
Rotherham venues that have so far registered for the scheme include:
Aston
Aston Hall Hotel
Ricardo's Cafe and Bistro
Aughton
Robin Hood
Bramley
Bannatyne's
The King Henry
McDonald's
Morrisons Cafe
Sir Jack
Brecks
Bay Tree Bistro
Brecks Social Club
Brinsworth
The Centre Community Cafe
JoJo's Cafe
Phoenix Pavillion
No.21 coffee shop & bistro
The Three Magpies
Broom
The Homestead
Canklow
KFC
McDonald's
Catcliffe
BB's Coffee Shop
Whitby's
Dinnington
Aroma Coffee Shop
Monks Bridge Farm
Paulo's
Whiter's Cafe & Bistro
Eastwood
Buzz Bingo
KFC
McDonald's
Taco Bell
Toby Carvery
Yoh! Burger
Firbeck
The Black Lion
Greasbrough
The Mill Dam
Harthill
The Beehive
Hellaby
Hellaby Hall Hotel
Herringthopre
Tabard
Kimberworth
Akbar's
The Drawbridge
The Droppingwell
Manor Barn
Wimpy
Kimberworth Park
Kimberworth Park
Ring o Bells
Tuck In Cafe
Kiveton Park
The Station
Maltby
The Cove Coffee House
The Haynook
Queens Hotel
Moorgate
Brentwood Hotel
North Anston
Little Mester
Tropical Butterfly House
Parkgate
Caffe Cristinacce
The Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel
Jump INCflated
Morrisons Cafe
Starbuck's
Story Teller
Urban Burger
Rawmarsh
Big B's
The Earl Grey
The Marquis
Scholes
The Bay Horse
Stag
Cuccinis
Swallownest
The Cafe at the Corner
Elmwood Farm
Starbuck's
Swinton
The Alder Tree
Broadway Diner
The Gate Inn
The Kings Head
The Little Siam Tea Room
Potteries Tea Rooms
Ring o Bells
Spice Lounge
Templeborough
Magna
Riverside
Thorpe Hesley
The Masons Arms
Thorpe Salvin
The Parish Oven
Thurcroft
Double Barrel
The Greasy Spoon
Thrybergh
Earl of Strafford
Todwick
Greenbean Coffee Shop & Bistro
Red Lion
Town centre
Bluecoat
Churchills Bistro
Corner Cafe
Ginge's Snap
George Wright Boutique Hotel Bar & Restaurant
Guests Tea Room and Coffee Shop
Interchange Cafe
McDonald's
Mecca Bingo
Sabirs Grill
The Plaice To Be
Wales
Asia Palace
Aston Springs Farm
Rother Valley Golf Centre
Wath
The Church House
G J's Cafe
The Glasshouse
KFC
Waverley
Winter Green
Wentworth
Le Bistro
The George & Dragon
Rockingham Arms
Village Tea Room and Garden
Whiston
The Chequers Inn
The Golden Ball
The Hind
The Sitwell Arms
Wickersley
The Courtyard
Masons Arms
The Olive Lounge
Gas Lamp
Woodlaithes
Woodman
The list will be updated as some venues may not have registered yet, or have not re-opened for dining.
Eat Out to Help Out website
Images: HMRC
