News: Rotherham restaurant proposes extra helping





David Lister, owner of the popular Italian, has now pledged to extend the offer to those families who are feeling the impact of Covid-19.



On Monday the August 24, E’Lupo’s will be hosting a free night for families of up to four, from 6pm until 8pm.



Advertisement

In a post on social media, the restaurant said: “If you’ve lost your job, or are from a household with no earned income, are reliant upon state benefits, if your business hasn’t survived COVID-19 or if you have ever had to use a food bank, then we want to take care of your food bill for one night, just as our community has taken care of us.



“Our staff have all volunteered to work for free and you won’t have to worry about a thing.”



Booking is essential and details can be found



Lister added: “Throughout the pandemic, and as we’ve emerged from lockdown, we’ve been humbled by, and are grateful for, the support our small business has received.



“We wanted to give something back.”



E'Lupo's website



Images: E'Lupo's / Facebook David Lister, owner of the popular Italian, has now pledged to extend the offer to those families who are feeling the impact of Covid-19.On Monday the August 24, E’Lupo’s will be hosting a free night for families of up to four, from 6pm until 8pm.In a post on social media, the restaurant said: “If you’ve lost your job, or are from a household with no earned income, are reliant upon state benefits, if your business hasn’t survived COVID-19 or if you have ever had to use a food bank, then we want to take care of your food bill for one night, just as our community has taken care of us.“Our staff have all volunteered to work for free and you won’t have to worry about a thing.”Booking is essential and details can be found here. Lister added: “Throughout the pandemic, and as we’ve emerged from lockdown, we’ve been humbled by, and are grateful for, the support our small business has received.“We wanted to give something back.”

As the borough Eats Out to Help Out, one Rotherham restaurant is offering to help those that already have a lot on their plate.E’Lupo’s, on the edge of Rotherham town centre, has seen a great reaction from local diners to the Government scheme that offers a 50% discount, up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner.