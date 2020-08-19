News: Ticket sales at Gulliver's Valley have exceeded expectations
By Tom Austen
The brand-new Gulliver's Valley Theme Park in Rotherham has already welcomed thousands of visitors through its doors as it enjoys its fourth full week of business.
Ticket sales for the multi-million pound resort, which opened to the public on Saturday July 11, have also exceeded expectations with many days already sold out and limited tickets available over the summer. Short-stay accommodation is also booming.
An following recent changes to government advice, the resort has been able to open some attractions in its indoor Dragon's Lair area which includes ten climbing walls on Dragon's Peak, caving in Crimson Cave and a giant inflatable bounce course.
The new "Gyrosaur" ride is also now on site.
Julie Dalton, managing director of the family-run Gulliver's Theme Park Resorts, said: "We've enjoyed a wonderful few weeks and, after what has been a really challenging period due to our delayed opening, it’s just been fantastic to see people come to the park and enjoy a great day out. The recent opening of some of the Dragon's Lair indoor area has been a really welcome addition to our offering too as it provides a whole other element for our young guests to enjoy when visiting us.
"We're continuing to operate at around 25% of anticipated capacity but hope to increase numbers as the Government guidance changes.
"So far, it's a really positive picture with future tickets sales flying out the door. Annual passports also proving to be really popular as well as enquiries about birthday parties and other events which we will be offering as soon as we are able to do so. 35% of visitors are choosing to secure their lunchtime meal by making use of the pre-booking option and accommodation sales are booming, with occupancy at 85% and some future dates fully booked already.
"We’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for all their support. We are a family business who has put absolutely everything into this new resort so to have the backing of our customers, who really are at the heart of everything we do, has been so important to us. This is just the beginning for Gulliver’s Valley and there are lots more exciting things to come."
Built on former coalfield land adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park, Gulliver' Valley is aimed at children between the ages of two and 13-years-old and houses more than 30 rides and attractions, including an Apache Falls ride, full-size diggers, the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship and a Lost Jurassic World area. Accommodation options are also available, including Unicorn and Princess Suites alongside Western Cabins and Lost World Lodges, with sleepover adventures on offer.
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's
