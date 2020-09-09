News: Magna closes after shortened summer





Set in the former Templeborough steelworks, Magna is a family attraction with more than 100 hands-on exhibits. Millions of pounds have been invested in conference facilities at the centre which is operated by a charity, the Magna Trust.



The attraction only re-opened in July having been closed since March - missing out on the busy summer period, and unable to host high profile events.



Kevin Tomlinson, chair of trustees at Magna, said: "September and early October are always lean times for visitor attractions and Magna is no different, it is an expensive place to run regardless of how many visitors come through the door. In normal years to support the charity's mission, we subsidise opening in September and early October from our operations during the rest of the year.



"This year due to coronavirus restrictions, we have been unable to run any events, nor have we been able to run our schools programme, we were only able to re-open the visitor attraction on 22nd July, but have had to limit visitor numbers through the door during the summer holidays. All this has had a massive effect on our income, like many businesses the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing us to operate in different ways.



"We have been very grateful for the external support we have received and for those visitors who supported us this summer, but this in no way replaces our normal trading and as a result the charity has taken the sensible financial decision to close in September and early October and re-open for the October half-term holidays."



Magna recently confirmed that it had been awarded a £38,800 grant from the Heritage Emergency Fund - a package of support for the heritage sector as a response to the COVID-19 crisis.



Magna confirmed that annual passes will have the expiry date extended and unredeemed online tickets can be used to visit in October, or later in the year.



