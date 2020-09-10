News: Work starts on Rotherham transport scheme
By Tom Austen
Major improvements on one of Rotherham and Sheffield's main thoroughfares has begun to support motorists and keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.
Almost a kilometre of carriageway on Sheffield Road, Templeborough, will benefit from the works which includes a full-width road resurface, the installation of new cycle lanes and repairs to 500 metres of damaged highway drainage.
Rotherham Council are leading two projects totalling £1.5m after successfully securing funding from the Department for Transport to improve this strategic route which offers access to many industrial estates as well to popular leisure venues such as Magna and Meadowhall.
Using the Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund, the Council will resurface the road and remove potholes caused by many years of wear. Highway drains which have been affected by last year's flooding will be repaired to help reduce the risk of future flooding in the area.
The route will also benefit from national funding intended for active travel and to support the new ways people have begun to travel in the aftermath of coronavirus. Funding from the Transforming Cities Fund, which was secured by Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis, will also support the scheme. The money will allow for dedicated kerbed cycle lanes which will give space to cyclists without the worry of parked cars in the carriageway. It will also help to improve pedestrian access to bus stops.
Works began at the start of August with the removal of the existing central refuges and bus stops. The project is expected to be complete by January 2021.
To minimise disruption to road users, a single lane closure will be put in place throughout the highway repair works to ensure a safe working area for staff but also allow vehicle to continue to use Sheffield Road for the majority of the scheme delivery.
Advertisement
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "Sheffield Road is vital for connecting Rotherham with Sheffield with many local businesses relying on this road for moving goods, receiving deliveries, and travelling to other parts of the country.
"Improving this major link road will be hugely beneficial for both motorists and cyclists and I know that many residents will welcome these changes whether they are travelling to Meadowhall and other shopping destinations or accessing the industrial sites."
Cllr Emma Hoddinott, Cabinet Member for Waste, Roads & Community Safety at Rotherham Council, added: "Sheffield Road is a busy link for Rotherham and carries a lot of heavy traffic. It's looking past it's best, so these improvements will be welcome by motorists, cyclists, businesses and residents."
Mayor of the Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis said: "This scheme is part of a wider programme of investment secured through the Transforming Cities Fund, and will contribute to our plans for a stronger, greener and fairer economy and society in South Yorkshire.
"By enabling more people to walk and cycle to key employment and leisure sites such as Magna and Meadowhall, these improvements will enhance connectivity, support the regeneration of Rotherham and its economy, as well as help attract inward investment. Improving active travel will also bring both health and environmental benefits, including improved air quality."
The city region has confirmed plans for an on-road, fully segregated cycle lane on Sheffield Road and a new stop on the Tram-Train line at Magna with associated [150 space] park and ride facility which is also being backed by £5.4m via the Transforming Cities Fund.
Images: Google Maps
Almost a kilometre of carriageway on Sheffield Road, Templeborough, will benefit from the works which includes a full-width road resurface, the installation of new cycle lanes and repairs to 500 metres of damaged highway drainage.
Rotherham Council are leading two projects totalling £1.5m after successfully securing funding from the Department for Transport to improve this strategic route which offers access to many industrial estates as well to popular leisure venues such as Magna and Meadowhall.
Using the Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund, the Council will resurface the road and remove potholes caused by many years of wear. Highway drains which have been affected by last year's flooding will be repaired to help reduce the risk of future flooding in the area.
The route will also benefit from national funding intended for active travel and to support the new ways people have begun to travel in the aftermath of coronavirus. Funding from the Transforming Cities Fund, which was secured by Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis, will also support the scheme. The money will allow for dedicated kerbed cycle lanes which will give space to cyclists without the worry of parked cars in the carriageway. It will also help to improve pedestrian access to bus stops.
Works began at the start of August with the removal of the existing central refuges and bus stops. The project is expected to be complete by January 2021.
To minimise disruption to road users, a single lane closure will be put in place throughout the highway repair works to ensure a safe working area for staff but also allow vehicle to continue to use Sheffield Road for the majority of the scheme delivery.
Advertisement
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "Sheffield Road is vital for connecting Rotherham with Sheffield with many local businesses relying on this road for moving goods, receiving deliveries, and travelling to other parts of the country.
"Improving this major link road will be hugely beneficial for both motorists and cyclists and I know that many residents will welcome these changes whether they are travelling to Meadowhall and other shopping destinations or accessing the industrial sites."
Cllr Emma Hoddinott, Cabinet Member for Waste, Roads & Community Safety at Rotherham Council, added: "Sheffield Road is a busy link for Rotherham and carries a lot of heavy traffic. It's looking past it's best, so these improvements will be welcome by motorists, cyclists, businesses and residents."
Mayor of the Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis said: "This scheme is part of a wider programme of investment secured through the Transforming Cities Fund, and will contribute to our plans for a stronger, greener and fairer economy and society in South Yorkshire.
"By enabling more people to walk and cycle to key employment and leisure sites such as Magna and Meadowhall, these improvements will enhance connectivity, support the regeneration of Rotherham and its economy, as well as help attract inward investment. Improving active travel will also bring both health and environmental benefits, including improved air quality."
The city region has confirmed plans for an on-road, fully segregated cycle lane on Sheffield Road and a new stop on the Tram-Train line at Magna with associated [150 space] park and ride facility which is also being backed by £5.4m via the Transforming Cities Fund.
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment