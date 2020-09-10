Thursday, September 10, 2020

News: Historic Rotherham pub on the market

A pub in Rotherham town centre that has history tracing back to being an old coaching inn has been put up for sale.

Listed as a Freehold Public House Investment, The Mail Coach has been given a guide price of £410,000.

The pub business would be unaffected by the sale.

Agents, Savills, have been appointed to sell the property that was formerly The Mail Coach Inn on Wellgate. Its has a traditional ground floor trading accommodation with public bar, lounge and games room over split levels. The first floor has two bed living accommodation and there's a beer cellar to the basement.

The tenants are the Naylor family, prominent publicans in the town and the building is let on a lease until 2021.

In the 1800s and 1900s the pub was tied to Bentleys Old Brewery, Slinn, Searle & Co., Rother Brewery and Whitworths Brewery.

Savills website

Images: Savills

