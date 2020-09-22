News: More council housing for Rotherham
By Tom Austen
More new Council homes for local residents are set to be created across the borough thanks to the Council's housing growth programme.
Cabinet approval has been secured for plans for new homes on Council owned sites across five parts of the borough as part of an additional £65m investment for housing growth over the next five years. The programme of investment, proposed for early development in 2020/21, will bring the Council’s total commitment to new Council home building up to £130m.
Garage sites in Treeton, Ravenfield, Thrybergh and Wingfield are likely to be developed in the coming year, with sites in Kiveton Park, Thurcroft and West Melton in the following year.
The authority is also aiming to make a number of strategic acquisitions, worth over £1m, to boost the number of houses available.
Previous schemes under the Rother Living brand include 217 new homes on council land, 58 homes at a former shopping precinct in Rawmarsh and the work continuing on 171 homes in the town centre.
Cllr. Dominic Beck, Cabinet Member for Housing at Rotherham Council, said: "We have already set out an ambition to deliver hundreds of new, affordable Council homes for local residents, and this latest report sets out some of the smaller sites that we intend to deliver over the next two years.
"There are still thousands of people waiting for a Council home, so it's right that we are making the biggest investment in new Council properties for many years in order to help local people get the properties they need right here in our community.
"Going forward we will continue to work innovatively with developers, housing associations and funders to find the best solutions for continued development."
Development of individual schemes will be subject to consultation with the public and local ward councillors.
Rother Living website
Images: Rother Living
2 comments:
If the Council are scrapping for every bit of land why don't they develop the former swimming baths site in Rawmarsh. That should add another dozen or more houses.
It will be difficult bidding to get one of these not like years ago when it was who you knew on the council that got you the keys
