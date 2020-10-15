News: Conversions planned for Rotherham pubs

A trio of vacant Rotherham pubs could be given new leases of life under seperate redevelopment proposals.



In Swinton, a planning applcation has been submitted for the prominent Station pub which would see the ground floor converted into two commercial units with two flats above. The existing public house has been closed for some time.



If approved the commercial units would be in the new Class E planning class (Commercial, business and service) which includes retail, restaurant, office, financial/professional services, indoor sports, medical and nursery uses along with “any other services which it is appropriate to provide in a commercial, business or service locality.”



The occupiers are not yet known but planning documents state that it is proposed by the applicant (the Sheffield-based Dunstan Levine Partnership) to operate these units themselves. The plans state: "At this stage it is proposed that Unit 1 would operate as a restaurant and Unit 2 as a café."



Advertisement

Also in Swinton, an application has been submitted to convert the Sportsman Inn into two units - a hot food takeaway and a convenience store.



Plans show that the property is being sold due to a decline in trade.



At Laughton en le Morthern, plans are back in for residential use at the vacant Hatfield Arms.



2018 plans to demolish the pub and build a mixture of retail and residential properties on the site, which is in a conservation area, were refused for various reasons.



The new application, from Wildsmith, is for the conversion of existing public house to six apartments.



Images: HMS Town Planning