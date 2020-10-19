News: Deal being wrapped up for Rotherham print facility
By Tom Austen
The owner of The Daily Mail is pressing ahead with a deal to acquire a state-of-the-art printing facility in Rotherham.
The facility was created by Johnston Press at a cost of £60m on the site of the former Dinnington colliery and it includes one of the most modern and fastest presses in the world. It has the capacity to print 192 pages in full colour, 120,000 newspapers an hour in full colour and 75 titles per week.
The site has printed everything from the Daily Express, Daily Star and The Sun to the Yorkshire Post and Sheffield Star. Other major customers included regional publications and many niche publications.
dmg media has now reached an agreement to acquire print operations at Dinnington, Portsmouth and Carn in Northern Ireland from JPI Media.
Advertisement
JPIMedia Ltd was founded in 2018 when it took over the assets of debt-laden Johnston Press following the sale of the company to its creditors.
As well as The Mail, dmg media is the holding company that owns the Metro and i newspapers and websites.
dmg media said that the three printing plants will enable it to better manage the printing of its national newspapers across the UK. As well as dmg media's newspapers, the plants will continue to print JPI Media's newspapers and other publishers' titles.
Julia Palmer-Poucher, group production director, dmg media, said: “This acquisition reflects our intention to protect and grow the reach of quality journalism through our print media. It better positions us to provide the best quality printing capacity from ideal locations to serve our retailers and readers."
This transaction follows dmg media’s acquisition of the i from JPI in November 2019.
Images: Johnston Press
The facility was created by Johnston Press at a cost of £60m on the site of the former Dinnington colliery and it includes one of the most modern and fastest presses in the world. It has the capacity to print 192 pages in full colour, 120,000 newspapers an hour in full colour and 75 titles per week.
The site has printed everything from the Daily Express, Daily Star and The Sun to the Yorkshire Post and Sheffield Star. Other major customers included regional publications and many niche publications.
dmg media has now reached an agreement to acquire print operations at Dinnington, Portsmouth and Carn in Northern Ireland from JPI Media.
Advertisement
JPIMedia Ltd was founded in 2018 when it took over the assets of debt-laden Johnston Press following the sale of the company to its creditors.
As well as The Mail, dmg media is the holding company that owns the Metro and i newspapers and websites.
dmg media said that the three printing plants will enable it to better manage the printing of its national newspapers across the UK. As well as dmg media's newspapers, the plants will continue to print JPI Media's newspapers and other publishers' titles.
Julia Palmer-Poucher, group production director, dmg media, said: “This acquisition reflects our intention to protect and grow the reach of quality journalism through our print media. It better positions us to provide the best quality printing capacity from ideal locations to serve our retailers and readers."
This transaction follows dmg media’s acquisition of the i from JPI in November 2019.
Images: Johnston Press
0 comments:
Post a Comment