News: Great Taste Awards for Rotherham firm
By Tom Austen
Superfoods from a Rotherham firm have been rocgnised with prestigious Great Taste Awards for 2020.
Out of 12,777 products sent in from 106 different countries, GO Superfoods Ltd, which trades as Green Origins and Rainforest Foods, has been awarded 1-star awards for two of its products.
Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, Great Taste is the world's largest and most trusted food and drink awards. Companies put food or drink to the test with a panel of over 500 experts as a quick way to get honest, straightforward and impartial feedback from chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers.
This year's winners have been found through a combination of remote judging and socially distanced judging sessions, after the lockdown began just one week into the schedule.
Based at Dinnington, the firm is a manufacturer and wholesaler of dietary supplements made from the finest of nature's foods.
Rainforest Food Bambeanies Super Crispies were launched last year and are made from all-natural, responsibly sourced ingredients – a blend of beans, rice, coconut flour and baobab, sweetened with coconut blossom nectar and apple juice that is shaped and baked.
A bowl of the vegan alternative cereal provides 11% less sugar than Rice Krispies, as well as 285% more fibre, 85% more protein and 98% less salt.
Also gaining recognition was the Organic 70% Dark Chocolate Drops with Turmeric and Maca made for allergen free brand, Before Chocolate.
Through Green Origins, the Rotherham firm operates a "Private Label" service where it manufactures products for start-up companies through to multinational blue chip organisations.
Advertisement
The judges comments for the chocolate included: "What a stunning aroma of rich dark decadent chocolate, followed by hints of earthy turmeric spice and brassica scents from the maca. The flavour profile delivers sweet dark cacao along with turmeric and maca, and the coconut sugar lightens the bitter notes from the single origin chocolate."
"Subtly sweet, gently spicy, and deeply satisfying, these little gems melt in the mouth leaving a long, lingering and lively taste. Dissolved in hot milk, they would produce a very comforting and soothing bedtime drink, we're sure, or they would make the most delicious choc chip cookie with a difference."
The products can now display a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to an outstanding product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind tasting.
GO Superfoods was started in 2009 by Hardip Singh after completing an MBA when he chose the superfood sector due to personal interest, the growth potential, and the opportunity to work with producers from around the world.
In 2018, the company won the Queen’s Award for International Trade for its outstanding overseas sales growth.
Rainforest Foods website
Images: Before Chocolate
Out of 12,777 products sent in from 106 different countries, GO Superfoods Ltd, which trades as Green Origins and Rainforest Foods, has been awarded 1-star awards for two of its products.
Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, Great Taste is the world's largest and most trusted food and drink awards. Companies put food or drink to the test with a panel of over 500 experts as a quick way to get honest, straightforward and impartial feedback from chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers.
This year's winners have been found through a combination of remote judging and socially distanced judging sessions, after the lockdown began just one week into the schedule.
Based at Dinnington, the firm is a manufacturer and wholesaler of dietary supplements made from the finest of nature's foods.
Rainforest Food Bambeanies Super Crispies were launched last year and are made from all-natural, responsibly sourced ingredients – a blend of beans, rice, coconut flour and baobab, sweetened with coconut blossom nectar and apple juice that is shaped and baked.
A bowl of the vegan alternative cereal provides 11% less sugar than Rice Krispies, as well as 285% more fibre, 85% more protein and 98% less salt.
Also gaining recognition was the Organic 70% Dark Chocolate Drops with Turmeric and Maca made for allergen free brand, Before Chocolate.
Through Green Origins, the Rotherham firm operates a "Private Label" service where it manufactures products for start-up companies through to multinational blue chip organisations.
Advertisement
The judges comments for the chocolate included: "What a stunning aroma of rich dark decadent chocolate, followed by hints of earthy turmeric spice and brassica scents from the maca. The flavour profile delivers sweet dark cacao along with turmeric and maca, and the coconut sugar lightens the bitter notes from the single origin chocolate."
"Subtly sweet, gently spicy, and deeply satisfying, these little gems melt in the mouth leaving a long, lingering and lively taste. Dissolved in hot milk, they would produce a very comforting and soothing bedtime drink, we're sure, or they would make the most delicious choc chip cookie with a difference."
The products can now display a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to an outstanding product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind tasting.
GO Superfoods was started in 2009 by Hardip Singh after completing an MBA when he chose the superfood sector due to personal interest, the growth potential, and the opportunity to work with producers from around the world.
In 2018, the company won the Queen’s Award for International Trade for its outstanding overseas sales growth.
Rainforest Foods website
Images: Before Chocolate
0 comments:
Post a Comment