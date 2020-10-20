News: Careers Hub plans submitted
By Tom Austen
A revolution in careers advice could be coming to Rotherham as plans are submitted for a purpose built new hub in the town.
New acts from the Government aim to ensure that schools and colleges will have access to independent and impartial careers advice and guidance.
The Manor Property Group is leading on plans to build a Qdos Careers Hub on land at Badsley Moor Lane, Clifton.
With an aim to improve careers guidance and awareness about technical and apprenticeship training routes, the Yorkshire firm has a development portfolio of £850m having developed leisure, retail, educational and residential schemes.
The plans involve demolishing the redundant NHS bungalows which used to provide residential rehabilitation accommodation in connection with the surrounding hospital site.
A new, contemporary building would replace the bungalows, creating 12,500 sq ft of space over two floors. Accommodation includes: a large central double height hall with breakout areas and meeting rooms off, café, offices, reception, plant room, and toilets. The Hub has a capacity of 150 students meaning it will attract approximately three coaches each school day.
Helping 25 local secondary schools reach new benchmarks for careers, the hub would enable employers to meet with teachers and students more easily.
The application, drawn up by consultants, ELG, states: "The proposed development is a new type of community facility aimed at meeting current a future careers education needs in a more effective and innovative way.
"Qdos Careers Hubs are a new innovation in the delivery of Careers Advice to young people. They provide regional hubs for expert, impartial career guidance, supporting young people to make informed, aspirational career and future study choices. With Qdos Ambassadors in each Career Hub, integrated with local services, young people will be supported with:
▪ Self Development - through careers, employability and enterprise education
▪ Careers Exploration - learning about careers and the world of work
▪ Career Management - learning how to develop career management and employability.
"Career Hubs align activities to the National Curriculum, notably personal development, behaviour and welfare, and the careers of today and tomorrow."
The company wants to see 160 of these career hubs over the next five years.
Qdos Career Hubs website
Images: Manor Property Group
Advertisement
Qdos Career Hubs website
