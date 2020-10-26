News: ENGIE signs up to RNN Training's Employer Promise campaign
By Tom Austen
RNN Training Construction apprentices and students at Rotherham College and Dearne Valley College (part of the RNN Group) are set to gain career building experiences after energy and regeneration specialist, ENGIE, pledged its support to RNN Training’s Employer Promise campaign.
The Employer Promise asks businesses in the RNN Group’s communities of South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire to pledge their support and help boost the prospects of local young people. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen entry to the labour market become a real challenge, particularly for school and college leavers, because of the economic uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus crisis. An Association of Colleges study recently suggested that over half of all new entrants to the labour market will struggle to find meaningful employment.
ENGIE recently became sponsors of the college Group’s Construction Employer Academy, having pledged its support to the programme and to provide opportunities for the Group’s students and apprentices. Among its promises, ENGIE has committed to host virtual employer visits to local sites in Rotherham and Sheffield, deliver virtual talks to the Group’s students, welcome site visits and offer work experience placements to students. ENGIE has also committed to recruit ten apprenticeships in Rotherham in 2021.
Advertisement
Lee Firth, Head of Learning, Development and Social Value at ENGIE, said: “Training and development play a crucial part in the prosperity of our own people, and to individuals in the communities in which we work in.
“Here at ENGIE, it is our ambition to play a strategic role in the long-term growth of Rotherham and this partnership with RNN Group is a fantastic platform to help us achieve this goal, while at the same time supporting the next generation of construction professionals.”
RNN Group Director of Employer Partnerships, James Godsell has worked closely with the team at ENGIE to identify opportunities for students and young people in the local community.
James said: “Having ENGIE pledge its support is absolutely fantastic. We have worked with the team at ENGIE for a little while now and they have played a big part in collaborating on our construction curriculum and have been committed to providing opportunities for our students.
“This new promise will provide even more opportunities for our students to gain really valuable insight and experience into what life is really like in the construction industry, which ultimately will help their CVs stand out and boost their career prospects when they complete their studies with us.”
RNN Training website
ENGIE website
Images: RNN Training
The Employer Promise asks businesses in the RNN Group’s communities of South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire to pledge their support and help boost the prospects of local young people. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen entry to the labour market become a real challenge, particularly for school and college leavers, because of the economic uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus crisis. An Association of Colleges study recently suggested that over half of all new entrants to the labour market will struggle to find meaningful employment.
ENGIE recently became sponsors of the college Group’s Construction Employer Academy, having pledged its support to the programme and to provide opportunities for the Group’s students and apprentices. Among its promises, ENGIE has committed to host virtual employer visits to local sites in Rotherham and Sheffield, deliver virtual talks to the Group’s students, welcome site visits and offer work experience placements to students. ENGIE has also committed to recruit ten apprenticeships in Rotherham in 2021.
Advertisement
Lee Firth, Head of Learning, Development and Social Value at ENGIE, said: “Training and development play a crucial part in the prosperity of our own people, and to individuals in the communities in which we work in.
“Here at ENGIE, it is our ambition to play a strategic role in the long-term growth of Rotherham and this partnership with RNN Group is a fantastic platform to help us achieve this goal, while at the same time supporting the next generation of construction professionals.”
RNN Group Director of Employer Partnerships, James Godsell has worked closely with the team at ENGIE to identify opportunities for students and young people in the local community.
James said: “Having ENGIE pledge its support is absolutely fantastic. We have worked with the team at ENGIE for a little while now and they have played a big part in collaborating on our construction curriculum and have been committed to providing opportunities for our students.
“This new promise will provide even more opportunities for our students to gain really valuable insight and experience into what life is really like in the construction industry, which ultimately will help their CVs stand out and boost their career prospects when they complete their studies with us.”
RNN Training website
ENGIE website
Images: RNN Training
0 comments:
Post a Comment