News: Glu Recruit raises £1,000 for Paces in latest fundraising campaign
By Tom Austen
Rob Shaw, MD of Rotherham based recruitment agency, Glu Recruit, has helped to raise £1,000 for neurological charity, Paces, in the firms latest fundraising campaign.
In September, Rob joined other fundraisers and completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, walking approximately 25 miles to raise vital funds to help support Paces as they continue to raise money for their new purpose built home at Waverley in Rotherham.
Rob said: “We chose Paces as one of our chosen charities earlier this year, and have set out a number of fundraising campaigns where myself, our staff and our fantastic clients can get involved to help raise money for this amazing local charity that has become so close to our hearts.
“I had been planning to tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks for a while, and felt this would be an ideal fundraiser to give Paces some more exposure to the business community we operate in here at Glu.
“The walk itself was such an incredible challenge, both physically and mentally. As a group we decided to take the ‘off road’ route not really knowing how much more difficult this route is to take as opposed to the main paths, so we definitely feel like we have earnt every penny that has been donated!
“To raise £1,000 was far beyond our expectations. We’re so proud to be able to help out this wonderful charity once again, and would just like to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated to help us blast out initial target completely out of the water!”
Julie Booth, Head of Fundraising at Paces, said: “We are so incredibly grateful to the team at Glu Recruit for choosing Paces as one of their charities to support, and to Rob for taking on the challenge of the Yorkshire Three Peaks.
“The £1000 which he has raised will make a huge difference to the lives of the children, adults and families who we support! We recently launched a fundraising campaign as we need to raise £3.5m towards building a brand-new school and centre which will mean that we will no longer have to turn families away who need our support.
“Glu Recruit have been a fantastic company to work with and we very much look forward to working with them in the coming months.”
Glu Recruit have also been undertaking another fundraiser for Paces, and their other chosen charity, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, over the past three months, where they will be donating a percentage of profits from all recruitment placements between July and September 2020.
