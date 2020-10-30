News: Auction date for Rotherham retail parade
By Tom Austen
A Grade II listed retail parade built on the site of the College of Jesus in Rotherham town centre is heading for auction again.
2-6 Effingham Street is described as an investment opportunity and is set to go under the hammer next with auctioneers Allsop, with a guide price of £600,000 - £650,000.
The same property was up for sale with JLL in 2017 with a guide price of £1.1m and failed to sell at auction in 2019 from a guide price of £850,000.
The opportunity includes the freehold of four well configured retail units with separately accessed office accommodation above.
The 8,000 sq ft of retail space is let by national retailers Greggs, Harvey & Thompson and The Cash Shop. Timpsons has recently taken the decison to excercise a break clause and close down.
The upper floors are currently vacant and are being advertised with the potential of conversion into residential units, subject to planning.
The sales brochure shows that the property brings in £92,950 per annum.
The property was constructed in the 1930's and provides a retail parade comprising of four retail units at ground floor, ancillary accommodation on the first floor and office accommodation on the second floor. The property is Grade II listed, and is within the Rotherham Town Centre conservation area.
The property, along with the large B&M Bargains unit that surrounds it, are built on the site of the former College of Jesus.
In 1482, Thomas Rotherham, the priest who was appointed Archbishop of York and Lord Chancellor, oversaw construction of the Chapel of Jesus on the south side of All Saints Church in Rotherham and the following year saw work start on the Chapel on the Bridge. Thomas was also responsible for the College of Jesus on the site of his birthplace, accommodating church choristers and grammar school teachers.
Following the suppression of chantries in 1547, the college buildings were converted to a mansion, before becoming part of the College Inn. For many years College Yard / College Square was a focal point of the town; large crowds gathering to hear the proclamation of new monarchs, the declaration of election results and on other public occasions.
Parts of the college building survive incorporated into later buildings. The remnants are notable as the earliest surviving brick structure in South Yorkshire and formed part of a fundamental element in the development of Rotherham.
The walls of the college were repeatedly altered before being incorporated into present structure dated 1930 and by the architects, Flockton of Sheffield. They were thought to be lost but were re-exposed during internal remodelling in 1984 but are now encased.
A 17th Century doorway from college buildings was re-erected in the nearby Boston Park.
