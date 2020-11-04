News: Demolition work scheduled in next phase of Rotherham regen scheme
By Tom Austen
The next stage of the Forge Island regeneration scheme has been detailed, and it involves the demolition of prominent buildings.
As work on the flood defences at the key Rotherham town centre site continues, demolition is now scheduled for over the river on Corporation Street.
A planning application has been submitted by the council regarding the demolition of the Riverside Precinct and the Chantry Buildings.
Demolition is required to provide a visual gateway from the town centre to a proposed new development on Forge Island site.
Advertisement
Plans were approved earlier this year which set out in detail that the site of the former Tesco store is set to be home to an eight screen cinema, a 69 bed hotel, four restaurants and car parking.
Historic England had raised concerns regarding the loss of the 1930s Chantry Buildings.
Planning docuemtns show that the demolition works are due to be carried out from "December onwards 2020."
The site being cleared is expected to feature a 1,500 sq ft café in an open area called "Millgate Place."
Documents explain: " Riverside Precinct, to which RMBC hold the freehold interest, is located on the east bank of the River Don forms an integral part of Muse Developments first stage of development on Forge Island, connecting the main island site to the rest of the town centre.
"The proposal is to demolish the existing buildings on the site and undertake preparatory works to prepare the site for future development, and therefore forms part of the advanced enabling works to prepare the site for development by the Council’s Forge Island development partner, Muse Developments Ltd."
It adds however that: "The Council is still in negotiations with the single remaining unresolved lease in operation at the site."
Funding has also been approved by the city region in the form of a £2.8m grant (which consisted of £1.5m existing loan being converted to a grant and an additional grant award of £1.3m). This is being used by Rotherham Council for enabling and flood defence works and come with conditions that could see cash returned if 150 jobs are not created by the overall Forge Island project.
For the commercial elements of the scheme, Muse has signed a contract to deliver on the site with works scheduled to start September 2021 with Phase 1a, the cinema and restaurants, scheduled to open in 2022/23.
Forge Island website
Images: Muse / FaulknerBrowns / Google Maps
As work on the flood defences at the key Rotherham town centre site continues, demolition is now scheduled for over the river on Corporation Street.
A planning application has been submitted by the council regarding the demolition of the Riverside Precinct and the Chantry Buildings.
Demolition is required to provide a visual gateway from the town centre to a proposed new development on Forge Island site.
Advertisement
Plans were approved earlier this year which set out in detail that the site of the former Tesco store is set to be home to an eight screen cinema, a 69 bed hotel, four restaurants and car parking.
Historic England had raised concerns regarding the loss of the 1930s Chantry Buildings.
Planning docuemtns show that the demolition works are due to be carried out from "December onwards 2020."
The site being cleared is expected to feature a 1,500 sq ft café in an open area called "Millgate Place."
Documents explain: " Riverside Precinct, to which RMBC hold the freehold interest, is located on the east bank of the River Don forms an integral part of Muse Developments first stage of development on Forge Island, connecting the main island site to the rest of the town centre.
"The proposal is to demolish the existing buildings on the site and undertake preparatory works to prepare the site for future development, and therefore forms part of the advanced enabling works to prepare the site for development by the Council’s Forge Island development partner, Muse Developments Ltd."
It adds however that: "The Council is still in negotiations with the single remaining unresolved lease in operation at the site."
Funding has also been approved by the city region in the form of a £2.8m grant (which consisted of £1.5m existing loan being converted to a grant and an additional grant award of £1.3m). This is being used by Rotherham Council for enabling and flood defence works and come with conditions that could see cash returned if 150 jobs are not created by the overall Forge Island project.
For the commercial elements of the scheme, Muse has signed a contract to deliver on the site with works scheduled to start September 2021 with Phase 1a, the cinema and restaurants, scheduled to open in 2022/23.
Forge Island website
Images: Muse / FaulknerBrowns / Google Maps
2 comments:
For the life of me i cannot understand why the council are going ahead with this further demolition when the buildings across the road are still a complete eye sore to anyone approaching from the train station, the old nighclub and Indian restaurant which have been in a sorry state for years?
Madness utter Madness....
http://www.rothbiz.co.uk/2020/09/news-7451-still-standing.html
Post a Comment