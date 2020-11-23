News: Massive M18 development set for planning approval
By Tom Austen
Outline plans for a large distribution centre development alongside the M18 motorway in Rotherham are being recomended for approval.
Applicants believe that, if approved, "Interchange Park" could be home to over 1,000 jobs.
A number of objections have been received against the new use for the former greenbelt land.
Rothbiz reported in 2018 that plans were being drafted for 16 hectares of agricultural land at Cumwell Lane, Hellaby, near J1 of the M18. Applications for residential development were refused planning permission in the 1960s and early 1970s.
The application from Stretton Denman Ltd is due to be discussed at the next meeting of Rotherham Council's planning board and updated information regarding the transport impact and access seems to have appeased council officers and Highways England.
The scheme is for 722,000 sq ft of new employment floorspace (Class B1b&c/B2 and B8) and up to 54,000 sq ft of ancillary office use floorspace (Class B1a), along with an HGV fuelling station and lorry washing facilities.
There is no end user identifield but the plans state that: "Based on the maximum capacity of the proposed development, the proposals have the potential to deliver 1,119 full time equivalent employment opportunities."
Earlier this year, the applicants submitted further details explaining that: "There has been extensive dialogue with both Highways England (HE) and Rotherham Council's Transportation Team regarding both Highway capacity and Site Access Strategy. Further to considerable discussions with both parties, agreement has now been reached regarding Highway capacity and the Site Access Strategy."
The planned improvement scheme would allow for a right turn into Cumwell Lane from Bawtry Road (travelling in an easterly direction from the M18), this would be via a dedicated lane with two lanes alongside this lane allowing for traffic to move straight ahead only to the roundabout.
Travelling in a westerly direction on Bawtry Road, Cumwell Lane will be accessed from the nearside lane which allows for vehicles turning to the left or continuing straight ahead to the M18.
In terms of exiting Cumwell Lane to Bawtry Road, vehicles will only be able to turn left. A traffic island will prevent any unauthorised movements.
Some road marking alterations are planned at the M18 junction in a bid to reduce delays.
Letters of objection were received from the occupiers of 207 properties along with objections from Hellaby and Bramley Parish Councils, Maltby Town Council, Bramley Action Group, and local MP, Alexander Stafford.
Issues mainly relate to traffic impact and the use of (now, no longer) greenbelt land.
Planners admit that "the highway impact of the development is significant and requires mitigation and sustainable transport measures" but conclude that the proposed conditions such as the traffic scheme and new footways and cycleways on Sandy Lane, mean that the plans should be approved.
The planning board is due to discuss the proposals on November 26.
Images: Stretton / CBRE / M1
3 comments:
So once again Rotherham fields and open space are being sacrificed on the altar of 1000s of imaginary jobs ... Jackanory Jackanory 😱😱
Yet another planning application that does NOT appear on the RMBC Planning Applications Map! Same old policy, don't show anything in the open if the public might want a say.
https://maps.rotherham.gov.uk/mapping/
Development just to keep construction industry working, same with much of housing
Post a Comment