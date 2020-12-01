News: Xeros denim deal done





The firm's Indian license partner, Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Ltd, has received an order for nine denim finishing machines incorporating Xeros' technologies.



Manufacturing will start immediately with the first machines shipped later this year to ABA Group, a leading supplier of garments to internationally recognised brands including American Eagle, H&M and Zara. ABA have a production capacity of 45 million garments per annum with approximately 70% devoted to denim products.



Trials carried out on the AMP demonstrated that Xeros can process denim jeans from their raw state to a finished product in a single machine in a continuous process at scale. The results were achieved with ultra-low chemistry, water ratios and effluent.



Two billion denim garments are treated every year and millions are then faded with chemicals. Currently it takes almost 3,000 litres of water to manufacture one pair of jeans.



Installed at a new facility in Bangladesh, each machine is up to 5,000 litres cubic capacity and able to process around 300 pairs of jeans at a time.



The order represents the first sales of Xeros' innovative XDrum design which fully automates the use of the group's XOrbs in garment finishing and laundry processes. The use of XOrbs in the denim finishing process eliminates the need for pumice stone and reduces water consumption by 75%. Manufacturing productivity and economics are also improved by allowing all finishing processes to be undertaken in a single machine in shorter cycle times.



Mark Nichols, CEO at Xeros, said: "The order from the ABA Group marks the first sale of Xeros' new XDrum machine design and represents a landmark in the execution of our strategy.



"Our collaboration with Ramsons has created a new way for turning raw denim into finished garments, at a time when the industry is under intense pressure to reduce its environmental impact and costs. More than one billion pairs of jeans are sold every year, with each one exacting an environmental toll including high water consumption during manufacture and when washed by consumers. Microfibres from their laundering are also entering our rivers and oceans.



"Our mission is to change this dramatically for the better for all the garments in our world."



Xeros website



Xeros technologies are to be used by one of the world's leading suppliers of denim garments, helping reduce the environmental impact of jeans sold through major high-street retailers.Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed patented polymer beads first used to clean clothes virtually without water.