News: Steps Residential Care sold to national group

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Steps Residential Care in Rotherham to Accrington-based healthcare provider, National Care Group (NCG).



Established in 1999, Steps Residential Care is a CQC registered care home in Kimberworth for people who require nursing or personal care for learning disabilities and physical disabilities. It employs 58 staff members and caters for a maximum of 26 service users. The business comprises a total of 26 single bedrooms spread across five adjacent properties which each have a dining room, a lounge, a modern kitchen with a breakfast and lounge area, and outdoor space.



Steps Residential Care was previously owned by Mrs Anna Brown, who decided to sell to pursue a well-earned retirement. Mrs Brown said: "Having spent a significant amount of my life dedicated to developing the services, individuals we support and staff, I felt the time was right to hand over the baton.



"I spent a long time looking for an organisation which, I felt, most closely mirrored the ethos and standards I have worked by but could take the organisation into the next chapter. When NCG approached me, I was pleased and comforted that Steps would be in safe hands to carry on the good work achieved over the last 22 years. I have found the NCG management and support teams attentive and professional, and I look forward to seeing Steps continue to thrive."



The business has been purchased by NCG, an established provider of support services to vulnerable adults throughout the UK.



David Rowe-Bewick, Group Finance Director at NCG, said: "The acquisition of Steps Residential Care strengthens our presence in South Yorkshire and is an obvious fit with our own organisation as we look to extend our support services to an ever-increasing number of vulnerable people. As we look to the future, we remain focused on further expansion both from acquisitions and organic growth."



Julie Kitson, Director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, added: "I am very pleased to have been instructed by Steps to help Anna and her family retire, and to assist NCG in their expansion plans. This deal demonstrates the appetite out there for care acquisitions."



Steps was sold off an asking price of £2.5m. Allied Irish Bank (GB) funded the acquisition. Avison Young provided both loan security advice and building condition surveys.



Images: Avison Young