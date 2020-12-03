Thursday, December 3, 2020

News: New bar in Rotherham village

By

A derelict working men's club in the borough is being brought back to life.

The Barleycorn Working Men's Club and Institute in Dinnington has been derelict for the last three years and now plans have been submitted to change its use into a bar.

Applicant, Laura Stronarch, has submitted the change of use plans, and for an updated alcohol license, to Rotherham Council and work is well underway on a refurbishment.

However, with Rotherham and South Yorkshire placed in Tier 3 restrictions, the opening that was pencilled in for this week is on hold.

Called "That Bar", the new venture on Barleycroft Lane, is set to specialise in real ales, wines and gin.

Operators are also considering take out orders and serving food in line with less strict restrictions.

That Bar Facebook page

Images: Google Maps

