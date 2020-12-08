News: £7m Rotherham speculative industrial units advance
By Tom Austen
A £7m speculative development of ten industrial units in Rotherham is advancing on site with two units already under offer.
The development, totalling 82,250 sq ft and made possible with a £1.6m grant from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), is being built by Rotherham based developer EV Waddington Ltd.
The accommodation at 31 East at Dinnington ranges from 4,830 upwards and offers prime industrial and manufacturing space targeted at SME occupiers, with the letting of units 9 and 10 totalling 24,940 sq ft already agreed.
31 East, built over three terraces, supplies much needed industrial and manufacturing accommodation for the South Yorkshire region, is expected to provide up to 180 full time jobs and generate £96m GVA over the next 10-year period.
Developer Tony Waddington said: "I am delighted to see the project progress and to be supporting continued economic growth in Rotherham.
"Quality units in a prime location means the site is appealing to both local and regional occupiers. The flexible range of accommodation will deliver a very successful development."
Rebecca Schofield, partner at the Sheffield office of Knight Frank, which is marketing 31 East, added: "The premises are flexibly designed to allow units to be combined and accommodate a variety of uses and sizes, and address shortage in supply of industrial accommodation in the region.”
The units are finished to a modern specification with 6.5m internal height and full height roller shutter loading doors, three-phase electricity, LED lighting to the warehouse and fully fitted offices with fibre enabled.
Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said: "We know there is a market out there for high-quality industrial units like this and it’s good to see that units at the site already have agreements in place to be let. This is great news for Rotherham as we look to grow the local economy, employment opportunities and skills for our local residents."
As well as 31 East, E V Waddington Limited has already developed Northfield Business Park in Rotherham, Vantage Park in Sheffield, Shortwood Business Park in Barnsley, and Aldwarke Business Parks and Chesterton Court in Rotherham.
1 comments:
Wow, so the plethora of empty redundant industrial units across Rovrum are apparently no good ... oh hang on, now I get it, grasping developers only get load a dosh by building new units which may stay empty. Only in Rovrum, lol 🤣🤣🤣
