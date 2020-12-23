News: Plans in for large Rotherham housing developments
By Tom Austen
A number of seperate planning applications have been submitted for hundreds of new houses across Rotherham.
At Dinnington, Barratt Homes is hoping to secure approval for a development of 151 new dwellings on land at Lodge Lane.
The Former Dinnington Miners’ Welfare Recreation Ground site is currently unmanaged grassland with a disused multi-use hardcourt and overgrown abandoned mini-golf course. The site was abandoned around ten years ago and the buildings have been demolished and the remaining play facilities are derelict and overgrown.
It is approximately 12 acres in size and is part of a wider 16 acre housing allocation in Rotherham's adopted Local Plan.
The primary access would be from Lodge Lane, close to Dinnington RUFC, and the plans include two, three, four-bedroom houses.
At Swallownest, Bellway Homes has submitted an application for 99 new homes at Park Hill.
The proposals for farmland to the east of Park Hill Farm include the erection of 99 dwellings, including 17 affordable dwellings, the creation of a new access road, and landscaping/open space works. The sole vehicular access into the site will be taken from Park Hill adjacent to the entrance of Park Hill Farm.
At Waverley, Avant has acquired 12.94 acres of land from Harworth Group where it intends to build 144 new family homes, representing its third land purchase at Harworth's flagship development. The transaction takes the total number of residential plots sold at Waverley to over 1,700 since 2012, further demonstrating the significant contribution that Harworth is making to Sheffield City Region’s housing market.
Also at Waverley, plans for Sky-House phase 2 have been approved.
An ambitious campaign funded by Homes England's Home Building Fund, the project is based around the already hugely acclaimed back-to-back housing model created by the architects at Sheffield's CODA Studios.
Images: Barratt / CODA
Nothing to do with providing homes, all about ££££greed of developers, wait while forecasted housing price collapse happens next year😉
