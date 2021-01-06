News: New Rotherham Aldi at Swallownest has an opening date
By Tom Austen
Aldi, Britain's fastest growing grocer, has finally announced an opening date for its new Rotherham store, more than seven years after plans were originally submitted.
Rothbiz reported in 2013 that the German firm proposed a 11,000 sq ft store on land at Sheffield Road between Swallownest and Fence, a Council-owned development plot as part of the wider Aston Manor estate which was developed for residential purposes in the late 1990s.
In that time, Aldi stores has opened at Parkgate, Bramley and Maltby.
Now the chain has revealed that the new Swallownest store will open at 8am on January 14.
Planning permission was secured in 2014 for the store which is creating up to 35 full and part time jobs.
The supermarket, which currently has over 900 stores, plans to open on average a new store every week over the coming years as it targets 1,200 stores by 2025.
Publishing its property requirements, the only nearby location left is Mexborough.
The company is investing £500m in new and upgraded stores, distribution centres and its supply chain in 2021. Aldi recently announced it would spend an additional £3.5bn a year with British suppliers by 2025 as part of its expansion plans.
In the four weeks to December 24th, sales rose by 10.6% compared with the same trading period a year ago.
Aldi website
Images: Aldi
Now all we need is a Lidl
