News: Swinton regeneration moves ahead with land swap

Rotherham Council has approved a land deal with housebuilders to enable a wider regeneration to take place in a Rotherham town.



The regeneration of Swinton town centre has been under consideration for some time and last year the authority appointed a consortium of private sector companies to lead on the £8m project.



A consortium made up of the Sheffield-based development and asset management company, Vesta Group, with Barnsley-based developer, Quest Property, and Holmfirth housebuilder, Conroy Brook, were judged by the Council to have best met the development brief which set out regeneration of the town based on new homes and revamped commercial areas plus community facilities.



A planning application is due to be submitted shortly which is set to include a refurbished Civic Hall and café plus the library relocating to the refurbished former customer service centre. Public realm and accessibility is set to be improved through a significant landscaping scheme which opens up the site, improving visibility of the shops and community facilities, safety and accessibility.



Ben Bailey Homes has also entered the project and is proposing 49 family homes on the cleared, disused council offices site at Queen Street that suffered a fire back in 2015, and the former Swimming Pool and Squash Court in Charnwood Street that were demolished in 2016 having suffered an arson attack. The site of the former Charnwood House care home is also due to be redeveloped.



At the end of 2020, Rotherham Council agreed to hand over its land for free.



A Council report said: "A development appraisal was submitted with the tender which demonstrates that the land value achieved through the sale of houses on the rear of the site facilitates the creation of the community facilities and public realm improvements at the front of the site.



"Financial Services have confirmed that there is no requirement for a formal valuation to be undertaken, as following an evaluation of the submitted development appraisal, it is considered that the value associated with the land transferred equates to the level of the proposed capital investment in the community facilities and public realm works, The value of the works totals £640,000."



Images: Conroy brook