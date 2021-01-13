News: PCMS joins British Engineering Services Group
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based PCMS Engineering has been acquired by the private equity-backed British Engineering Services Group.
Practice Care Maintenance Services Ltd (PCMS Engineering) was established in 2003 and moved to Manvers in 2013. It is a successful condition-based monitoring company that assess machinery and equipment, helping keep businesses operational.
British Engineering Services, which since its carve-out as a engineering inspection and Consultancy division of RSA Plc in 2015, has been backed by Inflexion Private Equity Partners, is a market-leading testing, inspection and certification group. With a team of around 650 people, the safety focused company has enjoyed year on year growth.
Having made a number of acquisitions itself over recent years, PCMS joins the group to help them expand their product set in an area that they haven't previously offered, for which many of their customers are already showing a keen appetite.
PCMS has four unique brands that it operates, Practice Care Maintenance Services, Vibration Control Ltd, VCI Consultancy Ltd and Vibrotech Reliability Ltd. Andy Chater, the managing director, will continue to lead the business and its team of more than 40 people.
Andy Chater, managing director of PCMS, said: "Joining such a well-established and successful business is a great opportunity for us. We're excited to be a part of something so special and look forward to growing and developing together over the coming years."
Dave Vaughan, managing director of Testing and Consultancy at British Engineering Services Group, added: "We're absolutely delighted to have the PCMS team join the British Engineering Services Group family. We were excited by this company as soon as we were introduced to them. Their people are the very best in their industry and their innovative and focused approach is impressive.
"We're confident that adding PCMS to the Group will have a positive impact on our wider business and we're committed to building a great future for both companies. We're looking forward to getting to know both the team and their customers over the coming weeks."
