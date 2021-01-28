News: Furniture firm acquisition set to help Harvest
By Tom Austen
Prism Medical Healthcare has acquired a leading furniture firm which will become a sister company to Rotherham-based Harvest Healthcare Ltd.
Prism Medical Healthcare, backed by London-based private equity investors Limerston Capital, completed the acquisition of Harvest Healthcare Ltd for an undisclosed sum at the start of 2020.
Based at Templeborough, Harvest Healthcare manufacture and distribute quality healthcare equipment to the NHS, care home and community markets, throughout the UK and internationally. The company manufactures, supplies and services active and static mattresses and cushions, profiling beds, and moving and handling equipment.
The latest deal is for Repose Furniture, one of the market leaders in specialist seating solutions, designing and manufacturing a full range of specialist chairs ranging from entry-level riser-recliners to advanced bespoke healthcare chairs.
This acquisition will allow Harvest to add the supply and service of specialist seating alongside its current range of beds, pressure care and moving & handling equipment.
Repose Furniture owner and Managing Director Lisa Wardley will continue to lead Repose long-term, reporting to Neil Davis, Managing Director Harvest Healthcare.
Neil said: "I am delighted to inform you about this exciting development for Harvest under Prism Group ownership, which will accelerate both the positive development of our company and more importantly our ability to serve our customers.
"Lisa and her team share the Harvest ethos of working in long-term partnerships with customers and suppliers, to support the delivery of exceptional resident and patient care, at an affordable price, and to try to make everyone’s lives a little easier.
"The Repose range of specialist seating solutions are suited perfectly to our core markets of care homes and local authority community equipment loan stores, and when coupled with Harvest’s nationwide assessment, installation, repair and maintenance services, means we can now offer market-leading service in specialist seating.”
Lisa added: “Collaborating with our new colleagues at Harvest will enable us to build many new customer relationships whilst continuing to successfully serve our existing customer base. Exciting times!”
