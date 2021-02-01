News: Call for enterprise advisors





As an Enterprise Adviser, experienced business people make a difference to young people’s lives by using their unique experience in life and work to help them develop their own personal and professional goals.



The world of work is changing, so the Sheffield City Region Mayoral Combined Authority and the Careers and Enterprise Company are working together to shift mindsets around what matters in today’s workplace.



Enterprise Advisers bring valuable experience from any background, irrespective of seniority, sector or expectation, to shape futures and have a positive impact on the career prospects of all young people. By providing invaluable insight into careers and pathways, Enterprise Advisers support the future workforce to make informed decisions about their next steps.



Cllr Sir Stephen Houghton CBE, chair of the Education, Skills and Employability Board, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to make a lasting impact on the future of young people in South Yorkshire and implement positive change in the region’s schools and colleges. I’m delighted to say we’re expanding the programme, and encourage people from all backgrounds, sectors and job titles to get involved and help us bridge the gap between the world of work and education, creating the opportunities the next generation deserves.”



As an Enterprise Adviser, you will work directly with a school or college’s senior leadership team to develop their careers programme. People will combine their passion for raising the aspirations of young people with their strategic skills to help put opportunities with local employers at the heart of a young person’s education.



Paul Littlewood, Studio Manager at Higher Rhythm Ltd and Enterprise Adviser for Coppice School in Doncaster, talked about his experience. He said: “My role as an Enterprise Adviser has introduced me to a great school, some amazing educational professionals, and lots of brilliant young people, all of whom I am able to learn from and develop my own professional practice while growing my organisation’s network and community involvement.



“I’ve found our local Enterprise Adviser Network to be extremely friendly and helpful, and the networking opportunities with other Enterprise Advisers are always relaxed and informative. Overall, a valuable and important initiative to be a part of.”



The adviser role is ideal for professionals from different industry sectors and backgrounds. They can be employed, self-employed or recently retired, and they must be dedicated to making a lasting impact on the future outcomes of young people in South Yorkshire and able to commit for one academic year.



Professionals are being called to volunteer as Enterprise Advisers to work with young people across South Yorkshire to upskill, train and empower the next generation as we recover and rebuild from the coronavirus pandemic.