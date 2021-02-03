News: Virgin Media launches 5G services in Rotherham





With average speeds of 176.62Mbps, which is around 4.5 times faster than its average 4G speeds, Virgin Media’s 5G service is available to customers on a range of fast and flexible plans, including SIM Only and Pay Monthly, at no extra cost. Virgin Media’s broadband customers will also be able to choose a 5G plan.



Virgin Media has now launched 5G services in 100 towns and cities – with more to follow.



5G is a term used to describe the fifth generation of mobile communications technologies. It is a wireless connectivity solution that will enable thousands of users to get online, all at once, and all benefit from ultrafast speeds. It is the closeness of the transmitters, unlike 4G where they are far apart, that will create an "always on" connectivity.



Advertisement

Rival operators, EE and O2 switched on 5G in Rotherham last year and Vodafone's 5G service is also available in the borough.



In fact, Virgin Media’s 5G services use the Vodafone network and the recent launch is a major milestone in its partnership with the company which was first announced in 2019.



Jeff Dodds, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media said: “The launch of 5G is a milestone moment for us. As the world’s first virtual mobile operator, our offering has long been about breaking boundaries and offering our customers a premium service without the price tag. That’s why we’re launching fast, reliable 5G connectivity at no extra cost while keeping the added extras of our existing mobile plans in place.



“By offering 5G and gigabit broadband all under one roof, Virgin Media customers can experience next-generation connectivity both in and out of the home, putting them in a great place to take advantage of the latest technology.”



Virgin Media website



Images: Virgin Media With average speeds of 176.62Mbps, which is around 4.5 times faster than its average 4G speeds, Virgin Media’s 5G service is available to customers on a range of fast and flexible plans, including SIM Only and Pay Monthly, at no extra cost. Virgin Media’s broadband customers will also be able to choose a 5G plan.Virgin Media has now launched 5G services in 100 towns and cities – with more to follow.5G is a term used to describe the fifth generation of mobile communications technologies. It is a wireless connectivity solution that will enable thousands of users to get online, all at once, and all benefit from ultrafast speeds. It is the closeness of the transmitters, unlike 4G where they are far apart, that will create an "always on" connectivity.Rival operators, EE and O2 switched on 5G in Rotherham last year and Vodafone's 5G service is also available in the borough.In fact, Virgin Media’s 5G services use the Vodafone network and the recent launch is a major milestone in its partnership with the company which was first announced in 2019.Jeff Dodds, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media said: “The launch of 5G is a milestone moment for us. As the world’s first virtual mobile operator, our offering has long been about breaking boundaries and offering our customers a premium service without the price tag. That’s why we’re launching fast, reliable 5G connectivity at no extra cost while keeping the added extras of our existing mobile plans in place.“By offering 5G and gigabit broadband all under one roof, Virgin Media customers can experience next-generation connectivity both in and out of the home, putting them in a great place to take advantage of the latest technology.”

Virgin Media has launched 5G, offering its customers the latest mobile technology, and Rotherham is one of the first places in the UK to get it.