News: Get up to Speed with STEM: The Virtual Experience





Taking place from March 22 - 26 2021, Get up to Speed with STEM: The Virtual Experience, organised by The Work-wise Foundation and delivered in partnership with Rotherham manufacturer, AESSEAL, will be held virtually to give young people the opportunity to learn about and engage with STEM related businesses. To take part in The Virtual Experience, attendees must register in advance before the deadline on Monday March 1.



The event is usually held at Magna Science Centre, Rotherham.



During the event attendees will have exclusive access to online content, including virtual tours, demonstrations, career stories, inventions, company profiles and interviews, created by over 50 of the UK’s leading STEM businesses. This includes headline sponsors Liberty Steel and CBE+, alongside the likes of McLaren, IMechE, IET, DePuy (part of the Johnson & Johnson Group), Engie, Tecomet, CityFibre and many more.



The majority of the event will be pre-recorded and viewable 24 hours a day throughout the week, with additional live sessions being streamed from The Work-wise Foundation at 9am, 11am and 2pm each day.



Advertisement

John Barber, CEO of the work-wise Foundation and Chair of the Get up to Speed Steering Group, said: “Get up to Speed is a really popular event and tickets are usually snapped up in a few weeks. As the 2021 exhibition is virtual however, there is no limit on the number of attendees we can accept. We can provide access to teachers so they can work through the seminars with the whole class, to young people wishing to take part independently or even to individual pupils for use in homework or home learning.



“To ensure there is enough time to allocate individual log in details however, we are closing registration at 5pm on Monday 1st March and advise anyone wishing to take part to register as soon as possible. Given the uncertainty around the date that schools will be reopening, we would advise that teachers request a log-in for each pupil just in case remote learning is still taking place during the week of the event.”



All schools or young people taking part will be allocated a unique username and password which will provide access to all planned events, as well as digital activity workbooks for each attendee. The event already has over 5,000 young people registered to attend, with more signing up each day.



For businesses a Virtual Business Breakfast: Networking and Celebration Event is being held to hear how Business Leaders are learning from recent experiences, adapting and developing their businesses to meet future challenges. Speakers include Chris Rea CBE of Rotherham-based AESSEAL.



Over the past ten years, Get up to Speed has showcased STEM-related career opportunities to over 19,000 young people and their families from across the South Yorkshire region and beyond. The event also gives companies the opportunity to showcase their business whilst helping to address the skills gap in STEM-related industries.



Get up to Speed website



Images: work-wise Taking place from March 22 - 26 2021, Get up to Speed with STEM: The Virtual Experience, organised by The Work-wise Foundation and delivered in partnership with Rotherham manufacturer, AESSEAL, will be held virtually to give young people the opportunity to learn about and engage with STEM related businesses. To take part in The Virtual Experience, attendees must register in advance before the deadline on Monday March 1.The event is usually held at Magna Science Centre, Rotherham.During the event attendees will have exclusive access to online content, including virtual tours, demonstrations, career stories, inventions, company profiles and interviews, created by over 50 of the UK’s leading STEM businesses. This includes headline sponsors Liberty Steel and CBE+, alongside the likes of McLaren, IMechE, IET, DePuy (part of the Johnson & Johnson Group), Engie, Tecomet, CityFibre and many more.The majority of the event will be pre-recorded and viewable 24 hours a day throughout the week, with additional live sessions being streamed from The Work-wise Foundation at 9am, 11am and 2pm each day.John Barber, CEO of the work-wise Foundation and Chair of the Get up to Speed Steering Group, said: “Get up to Speed is a really popular event and tickets are usually snapped up in a few weeks. As the 2021 exhibition is virtual however, there is no limit on the number of attendees we can accept. We can provide access to teachers so they can work through the seminars with the whole class, to young people wishing to take part independently or even to individual pupils for use in homework or home learning.“To ensure there is enough time to allocate individual log in details however, we are closing registration at 5pm on Monday 1st March and advise anyone wishing to take part to register as soon as possible. Given the uncertainty around the date that schools will be reopening, we would advise that teachers request a log-in for each pupil just in case remote learning is still taking place during the week of the event.”All schools or young people taking part will be allocated a unique username and password which will provide access to all planned events, as well as digital activity workbooks for each attendee. The event already has over 5,000 young people registered to attend, with more signing up each day.For businesses a Virtual Business Breakfast: Networking and Celebration Event is being held to hear how Business Leaders are learning from recent experiences, adapting and developing their businesses to meet future challenges. Speakers include Chris Rea CBE of Rotherham-based AESSEAL.Over the past ten years, Get up to Speed has showcased STEM-related career opportunities to over 19,000 young people and their families from across the South Yorkshire region and beyond. The event also gives companies the opportunity to showcase their business whilst helping to address the skills gap in STEM-related industries.

Get Up to Speed with STEM, Yorkshire’s largest annual employer-inspired science, technology, engineering, manufacturing (STEM) and construction careers spectacular is encouraging schools and individuals to register for this year’s virtual event as soon as possible.